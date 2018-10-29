Lamborghini Urus Does 2.9s 0-60 MPH, Out for Tesla Model X P100D Blood

Whether we like it or not, supercar and Grand Tourer makers are welcoming SUVs into their showrooms these days. However, unlike in the case of Ferrari, Bentley or Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini had already paved the way with the LM002. So instead of paying attention to purists' cries, we prefer to let the Lamborghini Urus charm us with its real-world performance.

4 photos SUV demonstrating its straight-line abilities.



As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, an example of the 650 horsepower Lambo was recently put through its paces on the street, with a Vbox having been placed inside the car.



The results are mighty impressive, as, for instance, the velocity behemoth managed to complete the 0 to 60 mph (make that 96 km/h) run in 2.9 seconds. As for the 0 to 100 mph (161 km/h) sprint, this took place in 7.5 seconds (never mind the error in the clip, this is the correct value).



Of course, there's one key question that pops - can the Lamborghini Urus take down the Tesla Model X P100D?



Well, we should get our answer soon, as the Internal Combustion Engine and the electric SUVs are set to hit the drag strip. And we can't wait to bring you their quarter-mile duel.



As for the maximum velocity, the Italian toy can go all the way to 190 mph ( 306 km/h), while the Palo Alto crossover is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), so there's no battle here.



Of course, there will always be some for whom the muscle of the Urus is not enough. And that's where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in - as we



For now, we're looking at limited upgrades, but we should get to see serious output boosts next year, for instance. Meanwhile, here's an Urus



And the latest adventure of the sort shows the Sant'Agata Bolognesedemonstrating its straight-line abilities.As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, an example of the 650 horsepower Lambo was recently put through its paces on the street, with a Vbox having been placed inside the car.The results are mighty impressive, as, for instance, the velocity behemoth managed to complete the 0 to 60 mph (make that 96 km/h) run in 2.9 seconds. As for the 0 to 100 mph (161 km/h) sprint, this took place in 7.5 seconds (never mind the error in the clip, this is the correct value).Of course, there's one key question that pops - can the Lamborghini Urus take down the Tesla Model X P100D?Well, we should get our answer soon, as the Internal Combustion Engine and the electric SUVs are set to hit the drag strip. And we can't wait to bring you their quarter-mile duel.As for the maximum velocity, the Italian toy can go all the way to 190 mph ( 306 km/h), while the Palo Alto crossover is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), so there's no battle here.Of course, there will always be some for whom the muscle of the Urus is not enough. And that's where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in - as we showed you earlier this month, the US has already welcomed its first tuned Urus.For now, we're looking at limited upgrades, but we should get to see serious output boosts next year, for instance. Meanwhile, here's an Urus drag racing an Aventador SV in Switzerland.