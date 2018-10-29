autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus Does 2.9s 0-60 MPH, Out for Tesla Model X P100D Blood

29 Oct 2018, 12:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Whether we like it or not, supercar and Grand Tourer makers are welcoming SUVs into their showrooms these days. However, unlike in the case of Ferrari, Bentley or Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini had already paved the way with the LM002. So instead of paying attention to purists' cries, we prefer to let the Lamborghini Urus charm us with its real-world performance.
4 photos
Lamborghini Urus accelerationLamborghini Urus accelerationLamborghini Urus acceleration
And the latest adventure of the sort shows the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV demonstrating its straight-line abilities.

As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, an example of the 650 horsepower Lambo was recently put through its paces on the street, with a Vbox having been placed inside the car.

The results are mighty impressive, as, for instance, the velocity behemoth managed to complete the 0 to 60 mph (make that 96 km/h) run in 2.9 seconds. As for the 0 to 100 mph (161 km/h) sprint, this took place in 7.5 seconds (never mind the error in the clip, this is the correct value).

Of course, there's one key question that pops - can the Lamborghini Urus take down the Tesla Model X P100D?

Well, we should get our answer soon, as the Internal Combustion Engine and the electric SUVs are set to hit the drag strip. And we can't wait to bring you their quarter-mile duel.

As for the maximum velocity, the Italian toy can go all the way to 190 mph ( 306 km/h), while the Palo Alto crossover is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), so there's no battle here.

Of course, there will always be some for whom the muscle of the Urus is not enough. And that's where the aftermarket side of the industry steps in - as we showed you earlier this month, the US has already welcomed its first tuned Urus.

For now, we're looking at limited upgrades, but we should get to see serious output boosts next year, for instance. Meanwhile, here's an Urus drag racing an Aventador SV in Switzerland.

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini SUV v8 drag racing
Is It Cheating? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performance Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ ExoticLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra CorseLAMBORGHINI LP570-4 Squadra Corse ExoticLAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 