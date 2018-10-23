Audi Q2 L Goes Official In China

In addition to the long-wheelbase A4 and A6, Audi has the Q5 L in China. But with the Q2 L, the four-ringed automaker is going all out on the one thing that matters most to Chinese motorists.

On the other hand, the average height of an adult male in the People’s Republic of 27 millimeters of additional wheelbase (2,628 in total) makes the Q2 L longer than the standard model, measuring 4,229 millimeters (166.5 inches) from end to end. This change, in turn, helps the Q2 L blur the line between subcompact and compact crossover.The longer rear doors enable easier access inside the vehicle for rear passengers, who are treated to more knee and leg room than ever before. Elsewhere, the Q2 L is identical to the Q2 that Audi sells in Europe. From the standpoint of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the lineup starts with the 131-horsepower and 220-Nm turbocharged four-cylinder engine.Move on up to the more expensive 1.4 TSI, and you’re looking at 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. A dual-clutch transmission with seven speeds is standard for both options, but Audi won’t be stopping here. An earlier report on the Q2 L suggests that an electric powertrain is in the pipeline, codenamed X55 BEV. A range in the ballpark of 500 kilometers (310 miles) is also anticipated.Turning our attention back to the internal combustion-engined Q2 L, Audi is much obliged to treat customers to a panoramic sunroof, 8.3-inch infotainment with touchscreen technology, progressive steering system, and leather on the steering wheel. Produced at the Foshan plant by FAW-Volkswagen , the newcomer is priced at 226,800 yuan, translating to $32,670 at the current exchange rate.The more potent Q2 L is 281,800 yuan ($40,590). The question is, how can we explain China’s obsession with long-wheelbase vehicles? The most obvious answer comes from the burgeoning middle class, which can afford this type of vehicle. Add a chauffeur to the menu, and for the Chinese people, that’s the ticket to “I made it in life.”On the other hand, the average height of an adult male in the People’s Republic of China is 169.4 centimeters. Over in the United States, make that 176.5 centimeters. As for the stomping ground of Audi, the average German is 174.1 centimeters tall.