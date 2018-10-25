SUVs Duke It Out on The Highway in Dangerous Road Rage Altercation

Idiot drivers are all around us, and we’re not talking about the kind that, out of inexperience or for some other reason, make a mistake. We’re talking about the fully-fledged kind, the kind that would endanger countless lives to make a point.

Like the driver of the black Nissan in the video at the bottom of the page. It’s the latest viral video showing an instance of road rage that could have ended in tragedy, because of the actions of this driver and of the guy who dared to cut him off on the highway.The video was captured by Michael Wilson, who had just installed the dashcam on his brand Tesla Model 3 and was eager to test it out. He got more than he bargained for when the traffic became heavier on the 32 West in Columbia, Maryland, and he got to witness first-hand 2 SUVs duking it out like it was “Mad Max” territory.The whole thing starts at about the 30-second mark in the video, when the white Ford SUV switches lanes and abruptly cuts off the black Nissan SUV. What follows next looks like a game of catch which would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous.At one point, both cars end up on the shoulder, with the black SUV pressing the other into the rail. They switch lanes without regard to other motorists and they’re clearly determined to overtake the other no matter the cost.Wilson says he debated whether to follow the cars to catch the entire thing on camera, or to stay away from it. He eventually trailed them for as long as possible, but the video ends with the 2 SUVs still on the shoulder and Wilson driving away.In a caption to the video, he explains that he called the cops right afterwards and also sent them the video on an anonymous tip line. He doesn’t know whether either of the drivers was punished for their reckless driving, but he’s certain both should have been.One commenter explains that the driver of the black SUV was to blame for the incident, writing to Wilson, “I actually know the driver of the white Ford - he said the police were called and the Nissan SUV driver was ticketed and towed! He had a suspended license.” So there's that.