Mercedes-Benz Launches Long-Wheelbase GLC L In China

Having replaced the GLK in 2015, the GLC is available in two flavors. But over in China, the 2019 model year has brought forth the GLC L, featuring a longer wheelbase than the European and American versions of the compact premium crossover utility vehicle.
At 4.76 meters in length (187.6 inches), the GLC L manufactured by Beijing Benz has 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) of additional wheelbase. This, in turn, adds more legroom for the rear passengers, as well as weight. 1.89 meters (74.7 inches) wide, the newcomer can also seat three abreast without too much of a problem.

The longer rear doors are the most obvious difference from a visual standpoint, affecting the proportions of the GLC-Class as we know in in the Western world. Costing $1,450 more than the standard wheelbase at the current exchange rate, the GLC L is available in three outputs: 200, 250, and 300. All come with 4Matic all-wheel drive, and every single one of them ships as standard with the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

Going official at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in November 2018, the GLC L generates 184 horsepower from the get-go. Step up to the 250 and you’re looking at 211 horsepower while the 300 develops 245 horsepower. Being manufactured by the Chinese joint venture between Daimler and BAIC, the Mercedes-Benz GLC L has the likes of the Audi Q5 L to take on in this ultra-competitive market segment.

Elsewhere in the world, the GLC-Class in produced in locations as varied as Thailand, Finland, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Germany. If performance is at the top of your priorities list, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+ is the pick of the bunch.

Priced at $69,900 in the United States and €92,300 in Germany, the 63 S 4Matic+ features the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that Aston Martin also uses in the V8 Vantage and DB11 V8. In this application, the M177 eight-cylinder engine develops 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
