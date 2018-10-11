autoevolution
New Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake Spied in Traffic, Shows Elegant Roofline

11 Oct 2018, 9:07 UTC
In case you don't remember the rumors about Mercedes-Benz axing the Shooting Brake incarnation for the upcoming second generation of the CLA, there's no need to fret. And that's because those rumors are false, as demonstrated by the prototype we're here to showcase.
The 2020 MB CLA Shooting Brake has been spotted testing in German traffic, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The work-in-progress details that can be found all across the prototype demonstrate this is still in its early development stages. Speaking of which, we're expecting the S/B to bow next year and come to the US market as a 2020 model.

Keep in mind that the standard incarnation of the new CLA still hasn't been released, even though prototypes have been testing for quite a while now.

Nevertheless, the German automotive producer has populated the segment with the A-Class Sedan, a machine few would have believed compatible with the CLA (think: cannibalization risks).

Regardless, the CLA, be it a Shooting Brake or not, will share its engine range with the A-Class and you can find a list of powertrains here.

While the top end of the engine range is, unsurprisingly, interesting, Mercedes-AMG engineers have prepared a double treat for us. You see, while the first generation only included one Affalterbach-massaged model, namely the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Shooting Brake, this will be joined by another one for the second generation.

We're referring to the CLA35 - note that the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 made its debut earlier this month, at the Paris Motor Show.

At the heart of the model, we find a two-liter turbo-four with 305 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) on tap, while power is sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch tranny with seven ratios.

As for the upcoming CLA45, this will pack north of 400 horsepower, possibly benefiting from hybrid assistance.

P.S.: Don't worry about all the camo covering the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake in the video below - you can still see the vehicle's silhouette.

