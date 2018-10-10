2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-In Hybrid Comes with New Battery for 96,065 EUR

Orion Spacecraft to Have Engine Delivered by the End of October

The third iteration of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship plug-in hybrid, the S560 e, begins selling in Europe on Wednesday, packing a refreshed battery pack for longer range and faster charging times. 3 photos



To be made available only on the long wheelbase V 222 version, the hybrid system deployed on the luxury saloon is made of a 367 horsepower V6 gasoline engine and the proprietary EQ Power solution good for an extra 120 hp. Working in tandem, the combo is controlled via a 9G-TRONIC transmission.



The biggest novelty on the new version of the S-Class is the use of a new battery pack. For the first time, Mercedes used a battery developed by its wholly owned subsidiary Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE. The unit id a 37 Ah pack (up from the 22 Ah on the current version) capable of giving the hybrid an electric range of about 50 km (31 miles).



Mercedes says that despite the increase in storage capacity, the battery is smaller in size the one used until now.



The battery uses a water-cooled on-board charger with a capacity of 7.4 kW to get juiced up. Employing a State of Charge (SoC) solution, full capacity can be reached in about 1.5 hours. When using a regular Mercedes Wallbox, that time increases to five hours.



Control of the hybrid system is done by selecting four operating modes, and five driving programs are available for the driver, all meant to make as little use of the combustion engine as possible.



Order books for the new version of the 2019



Order books for the new version of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 e are already open. The Germans will sell the model starting from 96,065 Euros.

Full details on the model, as released by Mercedes-Benz, are listed in the document attached below.

