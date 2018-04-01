Mercedes Digital Light First Look

Officially named Digital Light, the system has been bult to be dazzle-free, to have a resolution of more than two million pixels combined on the two headlights and, most importantly, project symbols that can aid the driver in difficult conditions onto the road surface. Because why not.Simply put, Digital Light is comprised of two HD-quality headlamps powered by a computer chip, each headlight with over a million micro-reflectors per lamp. The entire light array is connected to the cameras and sensors systems which tell the headlamps how and when to adapt to various traffic conditions.Digital Light works in conjunction with other safety features usually fitted into Mercedes vehicles. Using cameras and sensors, computers onboard the cars can appreciate the quantity, quality and direction the lights should have, commanding them to modify angle or intensity of the beam for best possible adaption of the light.Pointing the headlights this or that way is a task other cars are capable of too. What sets Mercedes apart is the adaptability of the headlamps, that makes them capable of detecting not only traffic conditions, but also various other factors. Mind you, all you are about to read below projects on the road surface itself, and not on the car’s windscreen or other in-car displays.For one, Digital Light can provide drivers with guide lines, similar to the ones you get in various racing video games to help you maintain the optimum trajectory.To help driver with their orientation, when a car fitted with this system enters a road construction site, for instance, two trails of light corresponding to the entire width of the car are projected onto the driver's own lane. This allows the driver to navigate properly through the dangerous area.Pedestrians can also be singled out by Digital Light by use of an arrow poiting towards them that appears on the road surface. That happens when the car detects the pedestrian in a danger zone near the road.Digital Light also works in conjunction with other systems of the car, like the Distronic proximity control. When a driver activates the system or changes Distronic settings, an appropriate proximity mark appears on the road in front of the car.When the car detects other driver-made dangers, like the tendency to leave the lane and enter oncoming traffic, it projects onto the road surface a lane-keeping symbol to further make aware the person behind the wheel of their mistake.Currently there is a handful of symbols that will be made available when small series production of Digital Light will begin. Other symbols, as the technology progresses, are planned to be featured as well.For one, when the car detects slippery conditions, there will be a low-grip surface symbol, warning the driver of the possible loss of adherence.The construction-site symbol we mentioned earlier will warn drivers of work being done ahead. Another symbol, the rear-end collision mark, will help prevent expensive fender-benders or some such mishaps.The lane-keeping symbol appears as described above, while the blind spot symbol comes in handy in uncertain and low-visibility situations.A speed symbol would also be available, telling the driver relevant information about speed limits or travel speed.In the future, Mercedes plans to expand the number of symbols available to include turn indicators at intersections or symbols that would replace missing road markings and even.The Germans have not said how fast they intend to make the technology progress, If it succeeds on the Maybach, it's likely though we'll get to see it on other Mercedes models as well.