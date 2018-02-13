2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Doubles Down On Luxury

autoevolution
 

The Double M was brought back from the dead by Mercedes-Benz for the W222 S-Class, thus creating the Mercedes-Maybach division in November 2014. The Maybach-ified S-Class came in 2015, and a few years later, the three-pointed star is at it again. This time around, improvements to the X222 are small and closely related to the mid-cycle facelift of the Sonderklasse.
Set to go on sale in April 2018, the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the automaker’s most luxurious Geneva Motor Show offering. 5,462 millimeters long and with a wheelbase of 3,365 millimeters, the Maybach-branded land yacht is 20 centimeters longer than the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class. And yes, the emphasis is on the rear passengers.

Standard equipment for the crème de la crème of the S-Class family includes Executive seats with heating and ventilation, voice amplification system, and electrically-operated roller sunblinds for added discretion.

Compared to the pre-facelift, the 2019 model years debuts two previously unavailable color combinations for the interior: Savanna Beige with Black and Armagnac Brown with Black. The more demanding customer can opt for the Maybach Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, which is complemented by a choice of copper, gold-, or platinum-colored stitching. For added distinctiveness, the designo Magnolia flowing lines fit the bill.

Presented in S 560 4Matic specification, the luxed-up S-Klasse features a reinterpretation of the Maybach radiator grille with vertical struts. Inspired by the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the bling-bling up front is even more obvious if you opt for any of the nine different two-tone exterior paint combinations. A further option comes in the form of a double clear coat for all dark colors, creating a surface finish with a piano lacquer effect. The second clear coat is applied by hand by Maybach Manufaktur varnishers.

Three wheels designs are available in the options list, all of them measuring 20 inches in diameter. For the U.S.-spec Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the S 560 4Matic has eight cylinders, two turbochargers, and four liters of displacement to its name. If 463 horsepower and zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds is not enough, the rear-wheel-drive S 650 ups the ante to 621 horsepower generated by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine.
