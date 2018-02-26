2019 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Spotted in Germany, Looks Expensive

The best S-Class money can buy was just officially revealed a few days ago and is about to make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
But since the web debut has already taken place, Mercedes can test its 2019 Maybach in full daylight with no camouflage. As you can see, the uber-luxury S-Class was filmed parading its dual colors on the streets of Stuttgart.
Of course, most of the front end is similar to a regular model. However, while everything from the Luxury line to the AMG
has horizontal bars, this Maybach grille features vertical struts, a bit like a BMW.
Of course, there still needs to be a radar scanner, as any modern luxury car must have some level of autonomy. It's subtle, but you might also be able to notice the "Maybach" lettering on the upper frame of the chrome grille, right under the three-pointed star.
So this is just another S-Class with a funky paint job? Not even close. At 5,462mm long and with a 3,365mm wheelbase, the Maybach is 200mm longer than even the long wheelbase model. That's all for the benefit of the passengers in the rear seats, of course. In addition to what was already there last year, the interior adds the following combinations: Savanna Beige with Black and Armagnac Brown with Black.
For the body, a total of eight color combinations are going to be offered. And if they are dark, a double clear coat will be added for a “brilliant surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth."
Power-wise, we're dealing with an S560-type V8 engine that will set you back $168,600 or a V12 S650
Maybach model that's close to $200,000 before options.