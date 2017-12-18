autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet On Forgiato Wheels Is a Chrome Eyesore

18 Dec 2017, 16:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
We're sure many people looked at the S650 Cabriolet with disappointment. However, Forgiato has managed to bring out the worst attributes of this very expensive car with its custom wheels.
9 photos
What's at stake here? To a degree, the brand itself, but not a lot of people will see this monstrosity. At the end of the day, only one car has been ruined, and it's not permanent. But there are only 300 of these in the world, and just 75 came to the United States.

The Tec 2.2 wheels are 3-piece with a clear machine-cut appearance. The red pinstriping on the spokes are supposed to complement the paint, but it's a bit like putting a strawberry on top of a raw stake - it doesn't make it palatable.

"The Maybach features a 6.0-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 612 hp and an astonishing 738 lb-ft of torque. With a price tag over $300,000, this may be the top convertible in the world. Herm G from Road Show International got his hands on this exclusive vehicle and added the subtle touches that it makes it one-of-a-kind," Forgiato says in its blog post.

Really, this these are subtle touches? Because we would hate to see what it looks like when they go ham. No, wait, they'd probably make a donk with 32-inch wheels.

We're usually very accepting of strange wheels on expensive cars. I don't know, maybe this is just first time somebody did weird stuff to the S650 Cabrio. I can imagine this is how people felt when rappers started buying Rolls-Royces and showing them on TV.

It's not like Forgiato added all the chrome, as the Maybach designers had this odd fetish too. With the factory wheels and in the right light, it looks like Captain Nemo's car. But on Forgiatos, the S650 it's Captain 2 Chainz at the helm.
Forgiato Forgiato Wheels Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet S-Class Mercedes-Benz
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  