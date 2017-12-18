Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet On Forgiato Wheels Is a Chrome Eyesore

We're sure many people looked at the S650 Cabriolet with disappointment. However, Forgiato has managed to bring out the worst attributes of this very expensive car with its custom wheels.

9 photos



The Tec 2.2 wheels are 3-piece with a clear machine-cut appearance. The red pinstriping on the spokes are supposed to complement the paint, but it's a bit like putting a strawberry on top of a raw stake - it doesn't make it palatable.



"The Maybach features a 6.0-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 612 hp and an astonishing 738 lb-ft of torque. With a price tag over $300,000, this may be the top convertible in the world. Herm G from Road Show International got his hands on this exclusive vehicle and added the subtle touches that it makes it one-of-a-kind," Forgiato says in its blog post.



Really, this these are subtle touches? Because we would hate to see what it looks like when they go ham. No, wait, they'd probably make a donk with 32-inch wheels.



We're usually very accepting of strange wheels on expensive cars. I don't know, maybe this is just first time somebody did weird stuff to the



It's not like Forgiato added all the chrome, as the Maybach designers had this odd fetish too. With the factory wheels and in the right light, it looks like Captain Nemo's car. But on Forgiatos, the S650 it's Captain 2 Chainz at the helm. What's at stake here? To a degree, the brand itself, but not a lot of people will see this monstrosity. At the end of the day, only one car has been ruined, and it's not permanent. But there are only 300 of these in the world, and just 75 came to the United States.The Tec 2.2 wheels are 3-piece with a clear machine-cut appearance. The red pinstriping on the spokes are supposed to complement the paint, but it's a bit like putting a strawberry on top of a raw stake - it doesn't make it palatable."The Maybach features a 6.0-liter turbocharged V12 that produces 612 hp and an astonishing 738 lb-ft of torque. With a price tag over $300,000, this may be the top convertible in the world. Herm G from Road Show International got his hands on this exclusive vehicle and added the subtle touches that it makes it one-of-a-kind," Forgiato says in its blog post.Really, this these are subtle touches? Because we would hate to see what it looks like when they go ham. No, wait, they'd probably make a donk with 32-inch wheels.We're usually very accepting of strange wheels on expensive cars. I don't know, maybe this is just first time somebody did weird stuff to the S650 Cabrio . I can imagine this is how people felt when rappers started buying Rolls-Royces and showing them on TV.It's not like Forgiato added all the chrome, as the Maybach designers had this odd fetish too. With the factory wheels and in the right light, it looks like Captain Nemo's car. But on Forgiatos, the S650 it's Captain 2 Chainz at the helm.