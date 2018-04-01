autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

NASA to Fund Astrobotic CubeRover for Lunar Exploration

1 Apr 2018, 8:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
As the stress of having to be the only agency to put humans and cargo into orbit all the time has been removed with the help of private contractors, NASA is now free to pursue other mid- and long term goals.
6 photos
NASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars Rovers
Seeing that collaboration with SpaceX and other private companies pays off in terms of cost and effectiveness, NASA decided to look for similar developments when it comes to the rovers it will use for both Moon and Mars Missions in the future.

On its own, NASA is now prepping a mission for Mars in 2020, complete with a brand new rover. The agency has plans for a return, be it robotic only, to the Moon as well. To that end, it needs a rover to do all the hard work.

Earlier this month, NASA said it selected Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic for the creation of such a machine. To be called CubeRover, it will be small enough to fit onto a small cube mounted aboard a lunar lander.

The rover is a 2 kg platform capable of small-scale science experiments and exploration. It has been developed by a team of 30 engineers whose work has now been recognized by NASA. The space agency will fund the further development of the projects through the Phase II SBIR Award.

“CubeRover stands to give more people access to the Moon than ever before,” said Andrew Horchler, Astrobotic program leader.

“Countries and organizations without multi-billion-dollar budgets now have a means of exploring other worlds for the first time. We are thrilled NASA is supporting our vision to innovate lunar surface mobility.”

The contractor plans to launch its own mission to the Moon, called Peregrine, the same year NASA will head for Mars. By then, the rover would have to be ready, as NASA intends on seeing it in action on the lunar surface as soon as possible.
nasa rover astrobotic cuberover Mars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Latest car models:
KIA Carnival/SedonaKIA Carnival/Sedona Large MPVMAZDA CX-3MAZDA CX-3 CrossoverNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactMercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (C205) CoupeJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 