Mercedes-Benz C 300 de is a Diesel PHEV With 306 HP and 700 Nm of Torque

10 Oct 2018, 14:23 UTC ·
Mercedes-Benz is bringing back technology that was deemed bad a few years ago, the diesel plug-in hybrid. And, on paper at least, the C3 00 de sounds like a fantastic car.
The German automaker is showing full confidence in its new 2.0-liter diesel engine. And its customers are going to be rewarded with more torque and even power than they're used to in this segment: 306 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), available from ultra-low revs. By comparison, the BMW 330e had only 252 HP and 420 Nm of torque.

Taken separately, the two components of this powertrain are good enough to power the C-Class on their own. There's a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 194 HP and 400 Nm of torque, plus an electric motor with an additional 122 HP and 440 Nm of torque.

As the schematics show, the electric motor is integrated into the 9-speed G-Tronic automatic with a torque converter, and we predict many more applications for it. Like most plug-ins, the C 300 de only delivers its full output in Boost mode, and in that scenario, 0 to 100 kph (mph) takes as little as 5.6 seconds.

The model is also available as a more practical wagon, in which case, the standard sprint is supposed to last 5.7 seconds. This is the most powerful 2.0-liter version of the C-Class, and with as much HP as an Audi S3 or the new A35 hot hatch, reaching 250 kph/h (155 mph) should be child's play.

Now for the sensible stuff. The electricity is provided by a 13.5kWh battery pack taking up its fair share of trunk space. Using the onboard 7.4kW charger, this can be topped up in 1.5 hours and last you 57 kilometers of pure electric driving.

And even though fuel consumption tests have become more strict, Mercedes still claims an unbelievable 1.4 to 1.6 liters per 100 kilometers in the NEDC. Excited? Sales start around the middle of next year, and you can even have it with the AMG Line body kit.
