Peugeot 508 R Expected With at Least 350 Horsepower

10 Oct 2018, 10:03 UTC
Following the introduction of the HYBRID4 powertrain option, the 508 is up for the high-performance treatment with a dash of plug-in hybrid technology. Motoring understands that development “is well underway,” and according to a senior insider, R serves as the suffix of the range-topping sedan.
The senior executive also said that Peugeot “won’t have a powerful engine without electrical assistance” in the future, which goes to show how much the industry has changed as a consequence of the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. All things considered, 260 kW (more than 350 horsepower) on a mid-size sedan ticks all the right boxes.

With this kind of suck-squeeze-bang-blow on tap, the 508 R would be much obliged to take on premium competitors from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The cited publication expects the 1.6-liter PureTech turbocharged four-cylinder engine to be paired with two electric motors, more powerful than the ones in the 508 HYBRID4.

More energy density from the lithium-ion battery could also be in the pipeline, providing more range than the 13.2-kWh pack available right now. In any case, the 508 R is expected to feature all-wheel drive and a second body style, coming in the guise of the family-friendly station wagon.

The aluminum-intensive construction and composite panels “could bring an unbeatable power-to-weight ratio” according to Motoring, and zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) could be rated in “around 4.5 seconds.” Top speed, on the other hand, shouldn’t exceed 250 kph (155 mph) for obvious reasons.

Chief designer Gilles Vidal doesn’t think that it would take much for the 508 to become a high-performance sedan. As for the handling front, Vidal suggested that 20-inch wheels would fit the wheel arches like a hand in glove. Going for 21-inch wheels would limit tire choice when developing the chassis of the 508 R.

On a related note, “you couldn’t name this a GTI” because this particular name “relates to small cars like the 208 and 308.” And Vidal is right when you think about it, although from the standpoint of branding, Peugeot Sport has a lot of catching up to do.
