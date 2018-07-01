autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes GLA-Class Spied at the Nurburgring, Still Looks Like a Hatch

1 Jul 2018, 20:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes developed the QX30 for Infiniti using its own platform. However, it seems like some of the philosophy from that car rubbed off on the next-generation GLA-Class.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes GLA-Class Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Still Looks Like a Hatch2019 Mercedes GLA-Class Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, Still Looks Like a Hatch
We all expected the second generation model to look more like a crossover since that's what Americans mostly complained about. However, a test prototype was recently spotted at the Nurburgring with a body that looks just like the A-Class hatchback.

We admit that the body could just be temporary, used for testing while designers figure out the real deal. But the GLA has been testing for about a year, and the mule phase rarely takes that long, especially for a mainstream car.

So, the GLA really might be a jacked up A-Class with beefier body cladding. You can see some examples of that in the way the fenders stick out or how the rear bumper is more muscular. Also, we don't see the fake exhaust tips from the hatchback.

Even if they don't do anything to the body, it's still going to be more practical than before, with a larger trunk and more legroom. In our opinion, the coolness of the MBUX infotainment will make looking at the BMW X2 dash unpleasant.

The GLA engines are going to be shared across a wide variety of models. In fact, this Nurburgring prototype sounds suspiciously like the A 200 we checked out a few days ago. We're talking about a 1.3-liter turbo, the smallest ever fitted to a Mercedes crossover and likely to be available with 136 and 163 HP power outputs.

The most powerful version will continue to be the GLA 250 with 225 HP instread of the previous 211. Later on, at least one AMG model will be added, either the 300+ HP GLA 35/40 or the 400+ HP GLA 50/53. According to a report we received earlier today, two plug-in hybrids could also coming.

gla-class 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA spy video spyshots
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 