Daimler Details Autonomous Car Testing in California from 2019

The race to create a self-driving vehicle is accelerating at an unexpected pace, somewhat similar to the one in the smartphone industry, for instance. 9 photos



California, a state that welcomes all new technologies from the auto industry, from electric to self-driving cars, is the place chosen by German group Daimler to test its autonomous technologies starting the second half of next year.







Why? Because, says Daimler, self-driving cars could be better at, well, driving, than humans.



“We continue to pursue our vision of accident-free driving,” said Michael Hafner, Daimler’s head of automated driving.



“And this ambitious goal can only be achieved through many small steps that lead to fully automated vehicles.”



Daimler plans to use streets across Silicon Valley because of the chaos that can be found here: cars, commercial vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, and even pets, all mixed up in “confusing situations.”



This environment would allow the company to thoroughly test the sensors and cameras used to detect the car’s surroundings, the technical systems that allow the cars to steer, accelerate and break and the computer that is used to calculate the route.



For now, Daimler did not say what cars will be used to test autonomous driving. A number of Bosch-developed technologies called Automated Valet Parking are already tested on Mercedes cars in Germany and China.



