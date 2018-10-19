autoevolution
 

Daimler Details Autonomous Car Testing in California from 2019

19 Oct 2018, 7:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
The race to create a self-driving vehicle is accelerating at an unexpected pace, somewhat similar to the one in the smartphone industry, for instance.
9 photos
Mercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testingMercedes-Benz autonomous car testing
What was a dream from a distant future only a few years ago is turning into everyday reality for more and more people thanks to the research being conducted by IT and car companies.

California, a state that welcomes all new technologies from the auto industry, from electric to self-driving cars, is the place chosen by German group Daimler to test its autonomous technologies starting the second half of next year.

Together with Bosch, Daimler will be testing systems that will turn into production vehicles as soon as the beginning of the next decade. And by systems, they don’t mean the existing ones, which aid the driver with steering or braking, but fully automated cars, that can drive around even in the absence of humans.

Why? Because, says Daimler, self-driving cars could be better at, well, driving, than humans.

“We continue to pursue our vision of accident-free driving,” said Michael Hafner, Daimler’s head of automated driving.

“And this ambitious goal can only be achieved through many small steps that lead to fully automated vehicles.”

Daimler plans to use streets across Silicon Valley because of the chaos that can be found here: cars, commercial vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, and even pets, all mixed up in “confusing situations.

This environment would allow the company to thoroughly test the sensors and cameras used to detect the car’s surroundings, the technical systems that allow the cars to steer, accelerate and break and the computer that is used to calculate the route.

For now, Daimler did not say what cars will be used to test autonomous driving. A number of Bosch-developed technologies called Automated Valet Parking are already tested on Mercedes cars in Germany and China.

In the document attached below are all the details of Daimler's project.
Mercedes-Benz Daimler Bosch autonomous driving self driving cars
press release
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiac GT (China)SKODA Kodiac GT (China) Medium SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVPORSCHE Panamera GTS SportPORSCHE Panamera GTS Sport Upper PremiumPORSCHE Panamera GTSPORSCHE Panamera GTS Upper PremiumAll car models  
 
 