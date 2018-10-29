McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Nissan GT-R, Humiliation Ensues

A drag race involving a McLaren 720S and a Nissan GT-R sounds like a common affair these days. And that's because we've seen the Woking animal battling tons of supercars ever since it set wheel on the road, with many R35s being on the list.

Of course, there's one important question here - how far does the GT-R need to travel down the aftermarket path to give the 720S a run for its money?



Well, for instance, here's an example of the Nissan GT-R that had been dialed all the way to 750 horsepower, with the supercar being easily



So the Nissan halo car needs 900 horsepower or even more to put up with the McLaren. And while we're not aware of the tuning goodies fitted to the example we have here, we can tell you that the supercar needs your undivided attention.



Note that the piece of footage at the bottom of the page shows us the battle in detail - the beasts got together during a velocity event in Germany, with multiple go-fast machines having attended the velocity gathering.



Keep in mind the McLaren 720S is so good at the sprinting stuff that it recently managed to one-up the Senna in an



Speaking of the McLaren 720S' drag racing adventures, the thing is so good at the sprinting game that an owner was recently brave enough to pit the thing against the Bugatti Chiron -



