Bugatti Chiron Drag Races McLaren 720S in Germany, Gets Surprised

Anybody who knows a thing or two about contemporary supercars is well aware of the McLaren 720S' status - shortly after the British toy hit the road, it earned itself that nickname of the supercar that hasn't lost a drag race.

4 photos



Well, it looks like there are aficionados out there who have had enough of this. Well, if you happen to identify yourself as a member of this camp, you've come to the right place.



And that's because we've brought along a drag race that pits the McLaren 720S against the



Sure, the 720 horsepower



And that's because the supercar and the hypercar engaged in a rolling start battle. To be more precise, the battle saw things kicking off at 50 km/h, while the fight went on for a full kilometer.



The shenanigan took place on the Black Forest Airport in Lahr, Germany, which means the velocity monsters had all the space they needed to stretch their mechanical legs.



Fortunately, the piece of footage documenting the run allows us to notice the trap speed values for the two cars, so you'll get a clear picture of the gap between them.



The event that brought the two together also involves other spicy toys, such as a fourth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI fitted with a turbo the size of Germany and a Porsche 911 Turbo.



