Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Boosted Mustang GT, Street Fight Lit

27 Oct 2018, 9:02 UTC
The aftermarket side of the industry is always happy to take machines that are already quick, but come in natural aspiration form, down the forced induction path. Of course, there are many ways of approaching this and we're here to show you a clash of boosted titans. The battle includes a Lamborghini Huracan and a Ford Mustang GT.
Unfortunately, the two speeding tools got together on the street, skipping the safety, as well as the prepped surface, of the drag strip.

The machines got together on a wild night and were also joined by other toys of the sort, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

We have to explain that the 'Stang was used as the camera car, but with the passenger window being rolled down, you'll be able to listen to both machines. Which brings us to the tech goodies fitted to these beasts.

We'll start with the Raging Bull and mention that the 5.2-liter V10 that occupies the middle section of the supercar has been gifted with a twin-turbo package.

Lambos fitted with TT hardware can be taken past 3,000 horsepower these days, but this is a basic setup, with the rest of the motor being left in stock form. To be more precise, the powerplant delivers 750 horsepower, the kind of output you can find on the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.

As for the Blue Oval machine, the 5.0-liter V8 that animates it packs a Paxton blower (basically, a belt-driven turbo), as well as an E85 setup. However, the owner of the machine didn't want to disclose the output of the motor. Then again, this only makes the racing video even spicier. So if you happen to enjoy betting, now would be a good time to choose your favorite.

