2019 Honda Accord Going On Sale In November From $23,720

31 Oct 2018
Because the Nissan Altima is all new for 2019, Honda thought that it wouldn't hurt to update the Accord. Excluding the $895 destination charge, the cheapest configuration starts at $23,720.
Go for the Accord Hybrid, and you’re looking at 48 miles per gallon on the combined cycle for $26,215. In addition to the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo that comes as standard, customers can also choose the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for $31,605. A manual transmission is also available, exclusive to the Sport trim level.

For some reason or other, the 1.5 comes with a continuously variable transmission while the 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo can be matched to Honda’s 10-speed automatic. The Accord Touring with the range-topping engine and transmission options retails at $35,950.

Across the lineup, the mid-size sedan comes with LED headlights and taillights, 7.0-inch customizable driver’s meter, Honda Sensing, push-button start, and dual-zone climate control. The rain-sensing windshield wipers are an optional extra, along with Blind Sport Information an Driver Attention Monitor.

The HondaLink telematics system allows the owner to lock and unlock the car with your smartphone. Available for both Android and iOS, the app also offers up-to-date information such as mileage, fuel level, and oil life. In other words, HondaLink is convenience at a touch.

From the Sport upwards, the Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto comes with a diagonal of 8.0 inches instead of 7.0. These configurations are also equipped with wireless charging, 4G LTE with Wi-Fi hotspot, 6.0-inch color head-up display, and automatic Bluetooth pairing for your mobile phone.

In regard to output, even the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo is alright thanks to 192 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. Step on up to the 2.0-liter engine, and you’re treated to 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet. The Accord Hybrid, on the other hand, churns out 212 horsepower from the 2.0-liter i-VTEC and an electric motor.

On that note, would you take Honda on their offer or go to Toyota for that good ol’ Camry? In its most no-frills specification, the biggest competitor of the Accord will set you back $23,845.
