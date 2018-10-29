Honda Going All Out At 2018 SEMA Show

In addition to the Rugged Open Air Concept, Honda has a handful of more tricked-out vehicles to showcase at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. One of those works of wonder is the Overland Ridgeline, which looks perfect for a weekend away from the urban jungle.
Incorporating multiple upgrades and modifications, the one-off pickup truck features additional skid plates, off-road wheels and tires, and a leveling kit that makes the most out of the i-VTM4 four-wheel-drive system. Created with the help of Jsport Performance Accessories, some of the mods “will soon be available for purchase” according to Honda.
The sidesteps and roof rack are some of those options, along with the bed rack that maximizes cargo flexibility. Mounted in the roof rack is an EU2200i generator, making the Overland Ridgeline a contender for the title of ultimate bug-out vehicle.
In addition to these two, the Japanese automaker has also confirmed the Civic Type R in THR-W specification, F3 Americas racing car, First Honda Pedal car, and the Pilot Rebelle Rally for the 2018 SEMA Show. The most conventional automobile on display comes in the guise of the Insight, which is something along the lines of a hybridized Civic.
The eco-friendly sedan boasts up to 55 miles per gallon in the city, making it one of the most frugal cars in the segment. This being SEMA, Honda is much obliged to remind us that the Insight “is available with a long list of dealer-installed accessories.” Some of those include the interior lighting on the door sills, door panel, and foot illumination. 17-inch SBK wheels and chrome trim for the bumpers are two other highlights.
The Insight is priced from $22,830 in the United States, and for the 2019 model year, Honda offers the hybrid sedan in three trim levels. The LX comes with a lot of standard equipment, but the EX levels up to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Touring, which costs $28,090 from the get-go, featuring leather-trimmed seats, one-touch power moonroof, and mobile hotspot capability.
