Honda Rugged Open Air Concept Is the Japanese Secret Weapon for SEMA 2018

With more than enough exiting reveals confirmed for the SEMA show in Las Vegas next week, the event is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting in years. 6 photos



Some of the Japanese companies that have been a strong presence on the American auto market for decades will most likely attend the show, but have kept a tight lid until now on their plans for the event.



The first to break ranks is Honda, which on Thursday said it will be in Sin City with six exciting, high-performance cars.



Among them will be a car we know nothing about: the Rugged Open Air vehicle concept, a unique model “that only Honda could build.”



It’s extremely hard to say what this car is all about, considering the fact that the above five-word quote is all Honda had to say about the car.



The term open air makes us think of some type of convertible, or something like the



The other three cars which will be shown in SEMA are the



That “more” bit translates into the THR-W Civic Type R from the 25 Hours of Thunderhill and the Formula 3 America race car.



Last week, we've got word of Chevy bringing to the show the new face of the Camaro, alongside a 1973 Chevelle Laguna, a 1967 C/10, and a 1978 Silverado which will be showcasing the carmaker's newest crate engines

Editor's note: Car depicted in the gallery is the Civic Type R Pickup Truck. Car depicted in the gallery is the Civic Type R Pickup Truck.

