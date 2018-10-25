autoevolution

Honda Rugged Open Air Concept Is the Japanese Secret Weapon for SEMA 2018

25 Oct 2018
With more than enough exiting reveals confirmed for the SEMA show in Las Vegas next week, the event is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting in years.
Last week, we've got word of Chevy bringing to the show the new face of the Camaro, alongside a 1973 Chevelle Laguna, a 1967 C/10, and a 1978 Silverado which will be showcasing the carmaker’s newest crate engines.

Some of the Japanese companies that have been a strong presence on the American auto market for decades will most likely attend the show, but have kept a tight lid until now on their plans for the event.

The first to break ranks is Honda, which on Thursday said it will be in Sin City with six exciting, high-performance cars.

Among them will be a car we know nothing about: the  Rugged Open Air vehicle concept, a unique model “that only Honda could build.”

It’s extremely hard to say what this car is all about, considering the fact that the above five-word quote is all Honda had to say about the car.

The term open air makes us think of some type of convertible, or something like the Civic Type R Pickup Truck concept shown back in May at the annual SMMT Test Day in the UK. But that’s only speculation at this point.

The other three cars which will be shown in SEMA are the Civic Type R TCR piloted in the Pirelli World Challenge series earlier this year, the Rebelle Rally Honda Pilot and the Overland Ridgeline. Accompanying them will be a host of “powersport products and more. “

That “more” bit translates into the THR-W Civic Type R from the 25 Hours of Thunderhill and the Formula 3 America race car.

Expect more details on this secret Honda project to be revealed in the days ahead, as SEMA will open its doors on October 30. The full details and lineup for the show are included in the document attached below.

Editor's note:

Car depicted in the gallery is the Civic Type R Pickup Truck.
