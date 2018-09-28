2019 Nissan Altima Priced At $23,750

After announcing the start of production at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, Nissan has published the pricing for the 2019 Altima. The cheapest configuration is the S 2.5 front-wheel drive, which starts at $23,750 not including the $850 destination and handling.
All-wheel drive is also available, something the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord don’t offer. The cheapest Altima AWD is the S trim level, which retails at $25,100 with the 2.5-liter engine (188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque).
The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo option is FWD-only, available in the SR ($29,150), Platinum ($34,780), and Edition ONE ($35,750). The world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo inline-four engine “delivers V6-level performance with four-cylinder fuel economy” according to Nissan.
As the name implies, the VC-Turbo can change its compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1. On premium fuel, the engine develops 248 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. If you want something more luxurious with the same engine, your only choice for the time being is the 2019 Infiniti QX50.
As standard, the Altima comes with 8-way power driver’s seat with added bolstering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and Siri Eyes Free, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Intelligent Driver Alertness.
The optional extras list is even more interesting, featuring Intelligent Around View Monitor, NissanConnect Services, 19-inch wheels, and Bose Premium Audio system with nine speakers.
Following the 2019 Nissan Rogue, the Altima is the second Nissan in the United States to receive Safety Shield 360. The suite includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and High Beam Assist (HBA).
"Our goal with the all-new Altima is to re-energize the sedan segment - in terms of design, driving feel and in making advanced technologies available and affordable for everyone," said José Muñoz, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. "We want to energize drivers, helping make their lives safer, less stressful and more exciting."
The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo option is FWD-only, available in the SR ($29,150), Platinum ($34,780), and Edition ONE ($35,750). The world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo inline-four engine “delivers V6-level performance with four-cylinder fuel economy” according to Nissan.
As the name implies, the VC-Turbo can change its compression ratio between 8:1 and 14:1. On premium fuel, the engine develops 248 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. If you want something more luxurious with the same engine, your only choice for the time being is the 2019 Infiniti QX50.
As standard, the Altima comes with 8-way power driver’s seat with added bolstering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity and Siri Eyes Free, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Intelligent Driver Alertness.
The optional extras list is even more interesting, featuring Intelligent Around View Monitor, NissanConnect Services, 19-inch wheels, and Bose Premium Audio system with nine speakers.
Following the 2019 Nissan Rogue, the Altima is the second Nissan in the United States to receive Safety Shield 360. The suite includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), and High Beam Assist (HBA).
"Our goal with the all-new Altima is to re-energize the sedan segment - in terms of design, driving feel and in making advanced technologies available and affordable for everyone," said José Muñoz, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. "We want to energize drivers, helping make their lives safer, less stressful and more exciting."