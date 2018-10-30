5 2019 Honda Civic Si Arriving At Dealerships This November

Honda Reveals Rugged Open Air Concept

18 photos Half Ridgeline and half side-by-side vehicle, the Rugged Open Air Concept is the most exciting Honda since the Civic Type R came to America. Presented at the 2018 SEMA Show, this fellow here is described by its maker as “the ultimate off-road Honda four-wheeled vehicle.”



Mentioning the Civic Type R in the opening paragraph wasn’t a coincidence, more so if you take a look at the design of the seats. Re-upholstered in waterproof material, the seats are complemented by Sparco seatbelts and safety nets. That’s right; no side windows or windshield here!



Developed by Honda R&D Americas, the concept “is a physical thought exercise” or something along those lines. Regardless of the PR mumbo-jumbo, the Rugged Open Air Vehicle is extremely good at bashing dunes thanks to i-VTM four-wheel drive and all-terrain tires.



Honda says the concept uses existing components, with the suspension coming from the Ridgeline. The doors are from the



The automaker doesn’t mention anything in regard to powertrain, but by the look of the transmission lever, the heart of the Rugged Open Air Concept is the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 from the Ridgeline. Developing 280 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, the motor features direct injection, variable cylinder management, 24 valves, and one single overhead camshaft.



Turning our attention to the donor vehicle, the Ridgeline starts at $29,990 for the RT trim level. This makes the Honda more expensive than mid-size pickups, including the 2019 Ford Ranger.



Honda charges too much money on the Ridgeline. A four-cylinder turbo option would bring the price down, aiding sales along with it.