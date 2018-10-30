autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Rockets to 100 KM/H in 4.2 Seconds, Hits 250 KM/H

30 Oct 2018
The new G63 has become a meme within the web communities, with some claiming the old one was a pit bull by comparison. But Mercedes-AMG tried very hard to make this a fantastic and unique SUV.
Not only does it feature a brand new, much better chassis, but also a brand new kind of AMG engine. It's a 4-liter, like the one fitted to the old G500 4x4 Squared, but with unique components tuned to 585 horsepower. The power is now set to the all four wheels via a Speedshift 9G TCT, with a default torque distribution of 60:40 (front:rear).

Automann-TV, who's known for his German acceleration runs and exhaust clips says this may be the most amazing AMG he's ever driven because it drives like a truck yet has the performance capabilities of something like an AMG GT. His words, not ours!

In any case, the speed run on the autobahn proves the performance is all there, as the G63 can hit 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. I mean, it even has a launch mode, which as common as you might think. We can't overstress how impressive the fact that it hit 250 km/h is too, because the old one struggled and wasn't this stable.

We don't dislike a single thing about its design either. The interior is finally in line with the rest of the Mercedes lineup. The materials are noticeably better than in the sub-$100,000 AMG model.

The exterior certainly isn't as bold as it used to be, with those doe-eyed headlights and the Panamericana. But everybody can make a gaping shark mouth, and if it's the crazy look you're after, Brabus already has it sorted out, along with an 800 horsepower tune.

We can already see people describing this as the best car in the world. You know, the usual suspects - Russian boxers, Middle Eastern princes and generally people with more than 10 million followers on Instagram.

