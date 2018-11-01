autoevolution

2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible Goes Official Before LA Auto Show

As the second model in the reborn 8 Series lineup, which will soon have three members, the 2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible is also the first of its kind.
As most of you know, the original 8 Series (E31) never had a production convertible, despite BMW planning one at one point but chickening out after bean counters realized that the Cabrio was unlikely to recover its development costs.

For some, the new 8 Series (G15) is mostly a direct successor to the reborn 6 Series with a fancier name and a higher asking price, but BMW has made sure that the new car is special enough to warrant a more sumptuous place in the model lineup.

From the bottom of the windows downward, the car is obviously identical to its Coupe brother, but unlike its hard-top sibling, it can also offer an open-air driving experience for up to four people, two of which being required to be slightly more vertically challenged.

The standard soft-top roof is electrically operated and can be opened and closed in a rather novel way in just 15 seconds at the touch of a button and while driving at up to 50 kph (31 mph). You can have it in either standard Black or Anthracite silver as an option.

Only two engine options will be available at launch in Europe, one diesel and one gasoline, both being paired with xDrive all-wheel-drive as standard. The 840d xDrive Convertible features a 3.0-liter diesel with two sequential turbochargers and delivers an output of 320 horsepower and 680 Nm (501.5 lb-ft) of torque. That is enough to propel the 2-ton convertible from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 5.2 seconds.

On the gasoline front, the M850i xDrive Convertible features a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 with an output of 530 horsepower and 750 Nm (553.2 lb-ft) of torque. Those numbers are good enough for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint in just 3.9 seconds.

Somewhat expected at this level is the Adaptive M suspension, which co-exists with Integral Active Steering. On the options list for the diesel and standard on the M850i xDrive Convertible is an electronically controlled M Sport differential taken straight from the BMW M5 (F90). The top model also gets active roll stabilization as an option.

Pricing is still a mystery, at least until the car’s official public unveiling at the 2018 LA Auto Show later this month, but the market launch will happen in March of next year anyway.
