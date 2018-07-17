4 Honda’s 2019 Pilot and HR-V Gain Updated Styling and Technology

3 Ariel Atom 4 is All New From The Ground Up

2 2019 Honda HR-V Facelift Spied in Europe With Minor Refresh

1 2019 Honda Civic Type R Spied For the First Time

More on this:

2019 Honda Civic Type R Spied in Red, Differs From White-painted Prototype

Following the first-ever pictures of the 2019 Honda Civic Type R , the carparazzi are back with a new set of spy shots. This time around, we’re in the presence of a red-painted prototype that appears to feature the rear bumper of the outgoing model. 24 photos



Common sense tells us that the red one could be the grand touring-oriented version that



Priced from $34,700 in the United States of America, the



The lightweight flywheel and limited-slip differential aid the transfer of power from the engine to the front wheels, giving predictable control to how the Civic Type R shifts and handles. As impressive as it may be for the driving-centric customer, the compact-sized hot hatchback isn’t bad either in terms of efficiency.



With a combined rating of 25 miles per gallon (22 city and 28 highway), you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more economical car of the same size and with similar get-up-and-go as the Civic Type R. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, nobody has yet to challenge Honda’s front-wheel-drive Nurburgring lap record set by the Civic Type R last year (7 minutes and 43.8 seconds).



Given this information, can you imagine what it would mean to have more power or/and all-wheel drive? In addition to the rear bumper, you’ll notice that the rear wing sits closer to the edge of the hatchback door. Smaller in width and camouflaged in the same patterned tape as the front of the vehicle, the Rallye Red-painted car features the deeper front bumper and additional flicks of the Championship White prototype from yesterday. The plot thickens, alright!Common sense tells us that the red one could be the grand touring-oriented version that Hideki Matsumoto was talking about last year. The chief engineer of the Civic also wants a more powerful version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder for a more extreme version of the Civic Type R, as well as a model with all-wheel drive.Priced from $34,700 in the United States of America, the UK-built hot hatchback comes with a six-speed manual transmission with rev-match control and no less than 306 horsepower. Torque is rated at 295 pound-feet, and according to Honda, the driver can enjoy the engine’s maximum torque between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm.The lightweight flywheel and limited-slip differential aid the transfer of power from the engine to the front wheels, giving predictable control to how the Civic Type R shifts and handles. As impressive as it may be for the driving-centric customer, the compact-sized hot hatchback isn’t bad either in terms of efficiency.With a combined rating of 25 miles per gallon (22 city and 28 highway), you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more economical car of the same size and with similar get-up-and-go as the Civic Type R. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, nobody has yet to challenge Honda’s front-wheel-drive Nurburgring lap record set by the Civic Type R last year (7 minutes and 43.8 seconds).Given this information, can you imagine what it would mean to have more power or/and all-wheel drive?