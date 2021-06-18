1986 Buick Grand National Has Been Sitting Under a Tarp for 15 Years

Back in the 1980s, American carmakers were making efforts to leave the dreadful performance of the Malaise era behind and Buick gave this quite a shot with the Grand National. And, as those of you who spend their nights and days chasing retro toys have probably noticed, these G-body machines have gained some serious popularity recently. However, the example sitting before us hasn't exactly been lucky.
This is claimed to be a 1986 Gran National, which was able to spank Camaros back in its heyday thanks to its 14s quarter-mile status. And this isn't one of America's V8 heroes, regardless of what this Hellcat conversion would have you believe. Instead, we're looking at a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 that delivers 235 hp and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) for the said model year.
Alas, as explained by Mike Rapposelli, the current owner of the vehicle, who posted this on the Rotting Musclecars and Old Tin Facebook group, the Buick has spent the last 15 years under a tarp.
"This car will probably come up for sale within a year. The only reason it sat was health reasons," the man states in the comments section of the post showcasing the GN.
The owner admits that the cabin will require serious attention due to various rodents having had their way with it. However, while the vehicle needs a whole new interior, it seems that the front and rear seat upholstery have already been prepared and this is just the first surprise.
Apparently, the engine has been rebuilt, featuring a balanced rotating assembly, albeit while still being on a stand, with cams and lifters in the box (the crankshaft is in). The list of prepared (but not installed) parts also includes the full gaskets and ARP head studs.
There's also a spare engine with 58,000 miles on it, which came with a spun bearing, but is accompanied by a crankshaft kit.
Tarps generally trap moisture, so the storing conditions might've also affected the body, albeit with no specific details on this having been provided at the time when this article was published.
Frankly, we're having a hard time describing the story of this Buick Grand National as anything else than an emotional rollercoaster.
