Ford Designed the Puma ST Gold Edition With Help From Almost 275,000 Fans

Earlier this month, the European division of Ford asked for help from its Twitter and Instagram fans for the first time in designing a special edition version of the Puma ST. With the results compiled and almost 275,000 votes cast across social media, it’s time for the automaker to present the world with the Puma ST Gold Edition.
Although not all of the designing process was transferred to the company’s fans, the social media dwellers still had the chance to choose some key styling features in a series of online polls. Now Ford has vouched to start the production of the limited series and first deliveries should be expected before the end of the year.
Calling it an “innovative experiment in human-centered design,” Ford has revealed the exact numbers for the winning specification, which came up on top of the alternate “Puma ST 24K Edition” nameplate for 59% of the responders. The company’s social media fans cast almost 275k votes over just ten days, choosing about anything from the color combinations to the model’s badges.
As such, the winning mix includes a black exterior paint (56% over grey), red brake calipers (74% over black), grey seatbelt stitching (87% over black), Puma ST scuff and pride plates, and more. Now, it just remains to be seen if what fans wanted will also translate into a sales success. It could since under the hood resides a 200-ps (197 hp) 1.5-liter EcoBoost mill that’s capable of taking the little crossover SUV to 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.7 seconds.
It also comes with the hard-to-find in the segment limited-slip differential, Sport/Track/Eco Drive Modes, those patented “force vectoring springs,” and the Ford Performance tuned suspension and steering for great driving characteristics. And, by the way, it’s interesting to note that Ford has also designed a concept with help from fans, the Team Fordzilla’s P1 prototype that was turned last year from a virtual vision to scale model reality in just seven weeks.
