Buick Grand National "Hellcat Conversion" Has No Replacement for Displacement

As stated in the intro, the pixel master was called in to provide help in the aesthetics department and it looks like the machine is building on the production look of the Buick - viewed from a distance, the project displays a tastefully restrained look, but if one zooms in, there will be tons of little beefed-up details, such as the lower front apron, the power dome hood or the downforce hardware adorning the posterior of the vehicle.
Then again, these details are required when one decides to throw in a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI that also features a few mods (last time we checked, the V8 delivered 782 ponies).
Of course, purists will disagree with this machine, since the whole idea of the Grand National's range-topping GNX version was to offer amazing performance back in the 80s while relying on a turbocharged V6.
Nevertheless, if you check out the second Instagram post below, which delivers an intermediate test run of the build, you'll notice how difficult it is to resist the blown V8 soundtrack of the contraption. Oh, and if it feels like traction is nowhere in sight, that's because the mandatory performance rubber hasn't landed on the car yet.
In fact, the rendering portrays the Project Hellnational with Toyo R888R tires, a choice many drag racers make and these are even mentioned in the comments section of the post showcasing the said run.
Now, this isn't the only supposed 2020 SEMA build we were monitoring and you'll find more projects of the sort behind the link - here's to hoping the organizers, which have hinted at a virtual replacement for the Vegas event, actually make that happen, so we can enjoy these wacky rides in one place.
The renders you see on this page are, most of the time, ideas that I come up with and I’d like to share with you, but one of my favorite things to do is to take that skill set and help on real cars getting built. These renderings can help a lot when deciding paint, parts, or some other ideas that somebody could have while building a car. Such is the case with @project_hellnational’s Buick, the first Hellcat swapped Grand National in the world! The car is still a work in progress, but this is where the project is heading and should look something like this. What do you think? . . . . . . . . #buick #grand #national #hellcat #swap #hellnational #hotrod #muscle #car #v8 #supercharged #blackedout #mean #lean #low #america #3d #render