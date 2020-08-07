Buick Grand National "Hellcat Conversion" Has No Replacement for Displacement

View this post on Instagram

The renders you see on this page are, most of the time, ideas that I come up with and I’d like to share with you, but one of my favorite things to do is to take that skill set and help on real cars getting built. These renderings can help a lot when deciding paint, parts, or some other ideas that somebody could have while building a car. Such is the case with @project_hellnational’s Buick, the first Hellcat swapped Grand National in the world! The car is still a work in progress, but this is where the project is heading and should look something like this. What do you think? . . . . . . . . #buick #grand #national #hellcat #swap #hellnational #hotrod #muscle #car #v8 #supercharged #blackedout #mean #lean #low #america #3d #render

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:35am PDT