2021 Ram Rebel TRX Rendering: Looks Like T-Rex Takes Steroids

I guess that makes the TRX more "American" in a weird way. In any case, we've bombarded you with plenty of renderings for one of the most interesting pickup debuts this year, but this one is still interesting because it might actually be better than the real deal.
This little piece is a rendering by wb.artist20, and it reminds us of his vision for the new Raptor. Going from somewhat mild to wild, a photo of a regular Rebel gets treated to some really flared out fenders, a giant grille, and some chunky skid plates.
The TRX concept from about four years ago did have some of that crazy stuff, but it also came with two spare tires in the back, and you can't take those features seriously. Now, we do have a few spyshots of the 2021 performance truck, so you can make up your own mind about what Dodge is going to add/change.
Of course, nobody who buys this thing is going to leave it stock. The idea of having a 700+ horsepower supercharged V8 engine in a truck is just too juicy. Probably the first thing people will do is add accessory lights and a suspension lift, followed by even bigger tires. It happens all the time with the Raptors.
