autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 

2021 Ram Rebel TRX Rendering: Looks Like T-Rex Takes Steroids

9 Jul 2020, 17:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
Let's not beat around the bush here; many of the people who buy Hellcats or even SRTs like to look... extra-healthy. These frequent gym goers are going to have another option later this year when Ram Trucks finally launches the Rebel TRX.
3 photos
2021 Ram Rebel TRX Rendering Looks Like T-Rex Takes Steroids2021 Ram Rebel TRX Rendering Looks Like T-Rex Takes Steroids
You could say it's a rival for the Ford Raptor, but anybody who knows his dinosaurs will tell you T-Rex would eat Raptors for breakfast. As far as we know, that actually didn't happen in the real world, the king Tyrannosaurus lived about 66 to 68 million years ago in the western United States while the little Velociraptor is a much older species that lived in China.

I guess that makes the TRX more "American" in a weird way. In any case, we've bombarded you with plenty of renderings for one of the most interesting pickup debuts this year, but this one is still interesting because it might actually be better than the real deal.

This little piece is a rendering by wb.artist20, and it reminds us of his vision for the new Raptor. Going from somewhat mild to wild, a photo of a regular Rebel gets treated to some really flared out fenders, a giant grille, and some chunky skid plates.

The TRX concept from about four years ago did have some of that crazy stuff, but it also came with two spare tires in the back, and you can't take those features seriously. Now, we do have a few spyshots of the 2021 performance truck, so you can make up your own mind about what Dodge is going to add/change.

Of course, nobody who buys this thing is going to leave it stock. The idea of having a 700+ horsepower supercharged V8 engine in a truck is just too juicy. Probably the first thing people will do is add accessory lights and a suspension lift, followed by even bigger tires. It happens all the time with the Raptors.


Ram Rebel TRX Hellcat Ford F-150 Raptor
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day