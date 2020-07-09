2021 Ram Rebel TRX Rendering: Looks Like T-Rex Takes Steroids

View this post on Instagram

ÐThis is my attempt at imagining what the Ram Rebel TRX (T-Rex)will look like aka Ram’s competition to the Ford Raptor. I made the “RAM” grill emblem huge, widened the fenders, wheel design from spy shots, gave it plenty hood scoops for the potential Hellcat, larger skid plate and marker lights on grill and fender. What other changes do you see I didn’t mention? • • • • • #ramtrx #ramrebeltrx #ramtruck #ram1500 #ramrebel #ramtrucks #ram #truckconcept #conceptcar #cardesign #conceptartist #cardesigncommunity #cardesignworld #redesign #cardesigner #render #renders #rendering

