Jay Leno Drives 1959 Old Yeller II, the "Junkyard Dog" That Beat Ferraris

The Mustang GT350 is a competent piece of American V8 technology, but people don't expect it to keep up with an Italian supercar. But Ferrari was even more of a dominant force in the road racing scene back in the 1950s, yet this custom-built roadster managed to put up a fight and became an underdog hero in the process.





American hot-rodder Max Balchowsky and his Old Yeller II are part of road racing folklore, and we relished the opportunity to see Jay Leno sample this classic. The builder made nine of these race cars in total, but it was number II that's the most famous and valuable.



Like many returning home after the war, self-taught engineer Balchowsky developed a passion for speed. He'd made a name for himself in the California race meet scene with a 32 Ford powered by a 310-hp Buick engine, and in 1959, work began on the car before us.



Perhaps the most interesting element of this formula is the 1959 Buick



The car was affectionally known as the "Backyard Special" or "The Junkyard Dog" because it was such an eclectic mixture of parts. You can easily spot the six Stromberg 97 carburetors with a special Edelbrock intake in Leno's video. It had suspension mixing Jaguar and Pontiac arms, a steering rack from a Morris Minor, GM 16-inch wheels with tires from a Chrysler station wagon, and a large Studebaker truck radiator. As for the yellow paint, this is Golden Rod from Ford's trucks.



It won numerous races in 1960, angering owners of much more expensive Ferraris. It was also driven by some huge names, like Carroll Shelby (Road America & Santa Barbara) or Dan Gurney (Riverside International Raceway & Laguna Seca).



Its current owner



