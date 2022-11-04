1950 Mercury Eight Convertible Flaunts Bored and Stroked Flathead V8, Impeccable Looks

The Mercury Eight series holds the uncanny honor of being the debut line for the upscale Ford division. It was manufactured between 1939 and 1959 over a total of three generations and sat in between the Ford Deluxe (Custom) and Lincoln.
As such, it was produced both before – when it shared its body with the sibling Ford models and after World War II – when it became the first apparition of the new Lincoln-Mercury Division, thus sharing more traits with Lincoln from then on. As such, it is not just a car but also a statement of history.
Anyway, now is your chance to grab hold of it because New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has a classy 1950 Mercury Eight Convertible for sale, with low mileage and a potential craving for best-in-show accolades. Sitting proudly in the dealership’s inventory in classy dark green over tan and dark green attire, the two-door drop-top “has been lovingly refurbished by a late owner.”
And, as such, it was allegedly “built to cruise the classic car circuit and has taken out multiple awards over the years, most notability winning the Merc of the year in 2011 at the annual James Dean Run.” A full documentation and refurbishment history join the sale, and there is also a little secret surrounding the powertrain. Equipped with the Full House Flathead V8, the engine was bored and stroked for a new 294ci displacement.
But that is not all, as the description also speaks of many other highlights, from Edelbrock cylinder heads to an MSD electric distributor and from a Genuine Stromberg 97 carburetor to a Delta PAG Cooling fan system. The odometer reads just 36322 miles (58,455 km) and the used car dealership also claims the asking price was recently reduced to ‘just’ $89,900. Plus, as always, they are always open to negotiation through the “make an offer” link.
