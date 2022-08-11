1955 Chevrolet 3100 Cameo Carrier Ditched the Hard Task Force Life, and It Shows

Before the legendary C/K series, Chevrolet was a little more imaginative with the names for its pickup truck models – dubbing some of them Advance Design or Task Force. But how about Cameo Carrier?
Well, after General Motors redesigned the dual truck series during the latter half of 1955, the company sold both the Chevrolet Advance Design and Task Force models conjointly. So, the latter had to stand out in a crowd somehow. Thus, they invented a posher version dubbed Cameo Carrier for Chevy and Suburban for GMC.
Some automotive aficionados with a passion for Chevy’s El Camino might recall the Cameo was the inflection point for the arrival of a car-focused utility vehicle like the legendary Ute, so the rare model occupies a special place in the hearts of GM aficionados. Basically, that means any chance to own one might be treated as a special occasion.
And what do you know, as it turns out, one of those moments is here and now. Well, sort of, since the 1955 Chevy 3100 Cameo Carrier with a pristine White exterior, an equally mesmerizing Red interior, and full restoration credentials resides in the inventory of Farmingdale, New York-based Motorcar Classics.
From over there, it looks stunning in the studio environment seen in the gallery, complete with red-detail white-wall chrome hubcap wheels, a base 235.5 cubic inch straight six, and a column-mounted three-speed manual. The white exterior is great when matched by lots of chrome, the red interior is refreshingly colorful, and you are probably going to cry when placing any item in the bed as the latter is just as crimson as the cockpit!
Alas, as always, there are also a few possible issues to consider before the purchase. One would be the current odometer reading of 82,610 miles (132,948 km) but that might not be so important due to the restoration work already performed. The other is the matter of the asking price, which is as high as exactly $64,900, though this outlet also accepts direct online portal offers.
