Two-Owner 1987 Ford Bronco XLT Flaunts Crimson Drabs, Plus Teeny Mileage and Price

Initially starting life as an independent model and packing a specifically-developed chassis that no other Ford, Lincoln, or Mercury vehicle shared, the Bronco later expanded into an F-Series companion full-size SUV. But that was not necessarily a bad thing.
The original Ford Bronco was developed to compete with Toyota’s Land Cruiser, Jeep’s CJ-5, and International Harvester Scout. But with changing consumer tastes, Ford had to quickly rethink the format. So, from the second generation onward, it evolved into a full-size F-150-based offering that fought hard with legends such as Chevy’s K5 Blazer of Jeep’s Cherokee.
By the time the fourth generation came out for the 1987 model year, its design was already based on the short-wheelbase chassis of the eighth-generation Ford F-150 (Styleside) and it certainly looked the part. As such, some folks might appreciate this vintage styling a little more than a reinvented, sixth-generation Bronco that is again adopting its (Ranger-based trail and rock-crawling) route independently from the F-Series.
Luckily, we can now check out a “handsome 1987 Ford Bronco XLT featured in red with black hardtop and red velour interior.” Hiding a 5.0-liter V8 and automatic under the hood, this fourth-gen Bronc' resides proudly in the inventory of Farmingdale, New York-based Motorcar Classics. According to the description, it had just two owners during its 35 years of life.
Plus, this “all-original” survivor has only covered 43,316 miles (69,710 km), based on its odometer readout. Boasting Ford’s well-known 5.0-liter V8 OHV 16V FI engine and automatic transmission, this XLT unit also flaunts stuff like “all-wheel drive, power steering, brakes, windows, door locks, cruise control, factory AC, and more.”
Interestingly, even the dealership cannot decide what the new owner should do with it, claiming it is “both very usable, and very collectible.” So, it could go either way: vintage road trips or a dark AC garage hiding. Frankly, given the rather affordable asking price of $35,900, we are inclined to just enjoy the occasional weekend getaway in the company of this crimson wonder. But that’s just us.
