1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible Looks Forward to Potential EV Gander via 401 V8

Uninitiated folk might raise an eyebrow when hearing that Buick once produced an ICE-powered luxury car by the name of Electra. However, as always, there is a sensible explanation, and this pristine unit warrants it.
Going against the traditional nomenclature of then-contemporary Buick nameplates, the Electra series was originally conceived back in 1959 as a full-size luxury car (sedan, Convertible, two-door, five-door station wagon) based on a real-world person’s name. Electra Waggoner Biggs was a famous Texas socialite and sculptor, but more importantly, she was also a relative of GM’s president Harlow H. Curtice.
Well, if it is any easier to remember Buick’s Electra, this beautiful representative of the classic finned car era was also a namesake of an aviation hero, the Lockheed L-188 Electra airliner. Now, we have told you all about that because we are not dealing here with an ordinary Electra, and instead, this is an Electra 225 representative of the original interpretation, not something that came along during the subsequent five generations.
Sporting a conspicuous chrome and red with white top attire, this Buick now sits proudly in the inventory of Farmingdale, New York-based Motorcar Classics with 33,287 miles (53,570 km) on the odo and might be great for an Electra fan. Perhaps one that even considers the possibility of mixing the old with the new and also having in the garage an upcoming, modern-age EV version of the rumored Electra revival.
Alas, before that one allegedly comes on the market, there will be plenty of road trip time to witness the glorious style of the late 1950s/early 1960s, of course. As such, this beautiful 1960 Buick Electra 225 Convertible dressed up in Tampico Red will surely wow any crowd thanks to its red-and-white interior, all the sparking details left behind by a freshly completed restoration, and the elegant rumble of the 401ci (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 that is hooked to a Dynaflow automatic transmission.
Naturally, after all those highlights, there is just one nail-biting detail left to discuss. That would be the decidedly high $109,900 (or next best offer) asking price.
