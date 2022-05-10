First-Generation Ford Bronco Flexes Original Engine, Needs Total Restoration

The first-generation Bronco was full of ups and downs as far as the sales were concerned. In 1966, which was the first year on the market, Ford sold a total of 23,776 units, while 1967 brought a massive drop to no less than 14,000 vehicles.
The market performance gradually improved until 1970 when another important drop was recorded, with the American company shipping approximately 18,500 Broncos to customers in the domestic market.
The best year in the history of the first-generation Bronco was 1974 when a total of 25,824 units ended up finding a new home.
The example we have here was born in 1970, but you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the Bronco no longer comes in a solid shape right now. The vehicle continues to be fitted with the original engine and transmission, but other than that, it’s really hard to find something to be impressed with.
There’s rust pretty much everywhere you look, so at the end of the day, there’s absolutely no doubt that a total restoration is pretty much the only way to go.
The first-generation Bronco could be ordered with a choice of four different engines. Ford offered two six-cylinders – 170 (2.8-liter) and 200 (3.3-liter) – and two V8s – 289 (4.7-liter) and 302 (4.9-liter). A V8 is also in charge of putting this Bronco in motion, but of course, it’s no longer running, obviously as the vehicle has been sitting for decades.
eBay seller frase_99 hasn’t provided any specifics on this front, but you should expect the engine to be locked up from sitting right now.
Despite its very rough condition, this Bronco has already caught the attention of many people out there. The auction has received 20 bids so far, with the top offer currently at $2,500. It’s a no-reserve auction, so the Bronco will certainly have a new owner when the bidding is over.
