Ford Keeps Testing the Bronco’s Aussie Sibling in the United States

Redesigned from the ground up on the T6.2 vehicle architecture of the Bronco and all-new Ranger, the 2023 Ford Everest is forbidden fruit in the United States. Manufactured in Thailand and South Africa, the body-on-frame SUV has been spied again in the United States with camouflage on every body panel even though it was revealed on March 1st.
The pictures come courtesy of Patrick Mcpeck via the Foreign Market Car Sightings Facebook group. Photographed in Westland of Wayne County, which is a short drive away from Detroit Motor City, the prototype dons a chrome grille surround and rubberized running boards for good measure.
Based on the design of the front grille, chrome trim on the fog light surrounds, and dual-spoke wheels featuring a bi-tone finish, we’re dealing with the cream of the crop. Platinum is how the range-topping trim level is dubbed in Australia. This fellow also flaunts a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting for extra visual pizzazz, heated and vented leather-accented seats with driver 10-way power adjustments and memory, panoramic roof, and signature badging.
A right-hand-drive prototype that was presumably built to Aussie specifications, the seven-seat SUV also features a receiver hitch and Goodyear rubber shoes that are better suited for on-road driving than off-road shenanigans. Be that as it may, don’t forget that the Bronco’s sibling is mighty capable off the beaten track thanks to its body-on-frame design.
Equipped with coil-sprung rear suspension, the Everest can tow up to 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) and wade through 800 millimeters (31.5 inches) of water. Depending on the market, prospective customers are offered the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and three diesels split between two I4s and a V6 lump.
The V6 produces 250 ps (247 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), which is more than plentiful for a mid-size SUV considering that it’s torquier than the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu MU-X, and Toyota Fortuner. Unlike the Ranger, the Everest comes solely with full-time on-demand four-wheel drive featuring a two-speed electromechanical transfer case.
