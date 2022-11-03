Classic 1983 Datsun 280ZX 2+2 GL Oozes 1980s Coolness and Won’t Even Break the Bank

The 2023 Nissan Z has finally arrived to properly duke it out with the BMW-made and Austria-built Toyota GR Supra. Alas, perhaps not everyone wants the modern Z-car experience.
Sure, some will argue the 2023 Z does have a lot of vintage flavors. But some might not want to go back to the pre-classic 240/260/280Z age and instead perhaps would love to remember the good old times of the crazy 1980s. Then, the Datsun “by Nissan” solution is simple – jump on board the 280ZX hype train.
Alternatively marketed as the Nissan Fairlady Z and Nissan Fairlady 280Z, depending on the region, the Datsun 280ZX is a great second-generation example of how things could be respectfully upgraded. Speaking of role models, here is New York-based Motorcar Classics saying it has a cool 1983 Datsun 280ZX GL 2+2 up for grabs, complete with some truly stunning highlights.
It has just a tad above 30k miles (30,393 miles or 48,913 km, to be more precise), single ownership under its belt, and the most classic car combination of them all: a black exterior with a tan interior. Oh, and not to mention the astrakhan-like sheep fur sitting neatly tucked on top of the embossed suede and leather tan front seats! That certainly made me smile and brought old memories…
Anyway, moving on. Under the hood resides a 2.8-liter naturally-aspirated L28E inline-six engine (145 horsepower, plus a three-speed auto transmission), there is continuous ownership documentation to prove it still drives as good as it looks, and it also has the GL package plus some ritzy options like the T-bar roof, original storage bags, and even a “digital instrument cluster with audio voice alerts.”
Best of all, even in this crazy day and age, this stunning-looking Datsun 280ZX will not break the bank. This is simply because the dealership is asking a sensible $39,900 for it. Plus, they are open to buyer-submitted offers!
