Two-Owner 1983 Datsun 280ZX Turbo 2+2 Survivor Needs Very Little TLC

Marketed under the Fairlady moniker in Japan, the 280ZX is the second generation of the Z car. Crowned Import Car of the Year 1979 by Motor Trend, the 280ZX gained T-bar roof panels that can be stored in the trunk.
Chassis number JN1CZ06S5DX700754 was produced to U.S. specifications, a high-mileage one of those. The odometer shows 115,775 miles (186,322 kilometers), which is only natural for a car this old. Given the decades that have passed since the 1983 model year, it’s also natural to expect a little wear and tear. That said, what kind of imperfections are featured?
Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean Carfax report and a binder of service records, the red-painted Datsun shows a worn gasket for the T-bar roof panels. The interior, on the other hand, is where you’ll find a driver-side window switch that works intermittently and a crack in the cover of a roof panel shade. The rest of the interior, the paintwork, and underbody need little in the way of tender loving care, which makes this car a collectible.
A two-owner car, that is, whose current owner acquired it in 2021 after the original owner became unable to drive a manual due to age. Offered on dealer consignment with manufacturer’s literature and the window sticker, this well-cared-of 280ZX was repainted in 2012 as per the online listing.
Back in 1983 when it was brand-spanking new, the car used to carry a base price of $18,599 excluding destination and extras. Adjusted to inflation, that’s $53,987 in today’s money while the brand-new Nissan Z for the 2023 model year retails at $39,990 excluding the $1,025 destination charge.
The leather/digital package is the single most expensive option of the bunch at $1,000 while the supplemental pricing label shows $450 for the extended warranty. As with every Z car before or since, the 280ZX Turbo in the clip below is rocking a six-cylinder lump. A turbocharged straight-six engine, to be specific, befitting the era in which turbo actually meant something.
A 2+2 example, chassis number JN1CZ06S5DX700754 is currently going for $11,000 on Bring a Trailer. Bidding ends in two days, on May 18th.
