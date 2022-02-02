1932 Ford Hot Rod Channels the Inner CGI Water-Tiger to Welcome Lunar New Year

We are well into 2022, according to people in many parts of the world. But another New Year celebration is not going to hurt anyone. Especially when there is a neat companion to welcome the fresh beginning.
If anyone needs a bit of context, the Lunar New Year is also known as the Chinese New Year. For 2022, it started on Tuesday, February 1st. And it culturally/religiously marked the passing of yet another year according to the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. Specifically, it allowed a lot of people to get rid of and forget the “year of the Ox” jokes. So, they could welcome in the pride of passing into the “year of the Tiger.”
Even more specifically, the theme for this year will be revolving around water tigers. Not the predaceous diving beetles, which is a family of water beetles - their larvae are called water tigers because of voracious appetites. But rather the beautifully-spotted largest species of living cats. Also known as “Panthera tigris.”
Cue in Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” theme song from the Rocky franchise and let’s focus on Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media. He is the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs. And also, an avid JDM fan of anything dwelling across the realms of his imagination land.
Naturally, he was not going to be impervious to such a major cultural celebration originating from Asia. So, his tribute to Lunar New Year’s new tiger theme is a way to bridge the gap across any distance. After all, we are dealing here with a 1932 Ford, styled as a CGI Hot Rod.
It arrives wearing the cat’s skin (luckily, no tigers or ‘32s were harmed during the making off), complete with chopped looks and aftermarket wheels/tires that show it means digital business. Well, those huge cross-drilled disc brakes and the blower engine assembly are not just for show, right? Unfortunately, it is all merely wishful thinking...
