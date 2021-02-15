Geely Sets New, Silly but Impressive Guinness World Record

Cars are great: they’re convenient, they’re fun, and, to many true enthusiasts, they’re part of the family. It’s these enthusiasts who also make car records great.
Speaking of car records, here’s one that you probably didn’t know existed: the largest car mosaic in the world. Then again, this is the Guinness Book, and it’s known for certifying the strangest, least likely and surprising things.
This particular record now belongs to China, where over 1,000 owners of Geely DIHAOs (known as Emgrand to the rest of the world) gathered to make it happen (hat tip to Jalopnik). The actual feat went down on December 31, 2020, at the Geely Automobile’s second manufacturing base in Cixi, Zhejiang, China, in preparation for the New Year celebration.
The Chinese New Year kicks off on February 12, which is the date when Guinness published the news. Since it’s the Year of the Ox, the cars were arranged to create an ox image in the mosaic, using black vehicles for the ox and the writing and white ones for contrast.
According to Guinness, such a record attempt is, as expected, subject to very strict rules. For instance, the distance between the cars could not be bigger than 20 cm (7.8 inches), while the mosaic area had to cover a minimum of 3,000 square meters (32,292 square feet). The resulting Geely mosaic was twice that size – and then some.
The whole feat took more than 30 hours to put together, which is understandable considering the Guinness official was on hand to ensure all those boxes were checked. When you have 1,339 cars, that can take a lot of time. It is a somewhat silly way to pass time but it’s incredibly awesome as well.
It was well worth it, too. “At the time of starting a new year, we want to spread the message of having a good heart and embracing the good life,” a spokesperson for the Geely Emgrand Official Clubs (China) says in a statement to Guinness.
This particular record now belongs to China, where over 1,000 owners of Geely DIHAOs (known as Emgrand to the rest of the world) gathered to make it happen (hat tip to Jalopnik). The actual feat went down on December 31, 2020, at the Geely Automobile’s second manufacturing base in Cixi, Zhejiang, China, in preparation for the New Year celebration.
The Chinese New Year kicks off on February 12, which is the date when Guinness published the news. Since it’s the Year of the Ox, the cars were arranged to create an ox image in the mosaic, using black vehicles for the ox and the writing and white ones for contrast.
According to Guinness, such a record attempt is, as expected, subject to very strict rules. For instance, the distance between the cars could not be bigger than 20 cm (7.8 inches), while the mosaic area had to cover a minimum of 3,000 square meters (32,292 square feet). The resulting Geely mosaic was twice that size – and then some.
The whole feat took more than 30 hours to put together, which is understandable considering the Guinness official was on hand to ensure all those boxes were checked. When you have 1,339 cars, that can take a lot of time. It is a somewhat silly way to pass time but it’s incredibly awesome as well.
It was well worth it, too. “At the time of starting a new year, we want to spread the message of having a good heart and embracing the good life,” a spokesperson for the Geely Emgrand Official Clubs (China) says in a statement to Guinness.