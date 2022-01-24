Horizon Chase’s Latest China Spirit DLC Introduces a Powerful Electric Car, New Tracks

AQUIRIS, the studio behind Horizon Chase, has just announced its next piece of new connect for their long-running racing game for mobile devices: China Spirit. The new DLC is an attempt to bring the Horizon Chase community closer to the Chinese culture and landscape.
It’s also an opportunity to prepare Horizon Chase players for the Chinese New Year celebrations, which start in about a week from now, on February 1. The new China Spirit DLC is now available for purchase on the Horizon Chase in-game store for $2/€2.
As far as the contents of the DLC goes, China Spirit introduces the brand-new Lightning car, which implements the latest advancements in electric engines. In addition, the pack also includes four unlockable skins and nine brand new tracks: 3 tracks in Chengdu, 2 in The Great Wall, another 3 in Beijing and 1 in Hong Kong.
By beating the rivals on the China Spirit tracks, Horizon Chase layers will be able to unblock four exclusive skins, which aren’t obtainable otherwise.
In other news, developer AQUIRIS revealed that Horizon Chase Mobile Edition, along with all its expansions, will be available on the Huawei AppGallery store. If you’re using a Huawei smartphone as your daily driver, you can now install Horizon Chase on your Android device.
The Huawei AppGallery store is available in more than 170 countries and has more than 460 million monthly active users, so this is really a big deal for Horizon Chase and the team behind the racing game.
A tribute to classic arcade games, Horizon Chase is aimed at players who love retro racing games. It promises to offer an addictive racing formula inspired by iconic titles of the '80s and '90s. Visually, Horizon Chase has been designed using the graphic context of the 16-bit generation, while the soundtrack is composed by Barry Leitch, the musician behind many classic arcade racing games.
Horizon Chase Mobile Edition is available for free on Android and iOS, but most of its expansions must be purchased from the in-game store, just like the newly released China Spirit DLC.
