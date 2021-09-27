Horizon Chase Pays Tribute to Ayrton Senna with New Expansion

Perhaps the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, Ayrton Senna is getting a themed expansion in Horizon Chase, a retro racer by a small Brazilian studio, Aquiris Game Studio. Dubbed Senna Forever Expansion, the new Horizon Chase DLC will be available on October 20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for just $6. The iOS and Android version of the game will get the same expansion for just $5.
As the name suggest, the expansion pays tribute to the legendary Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna and brings Horizon Chase players a range of new cars, tracks, as well as features inspired by Senna’s formidable career.
The highlight of the upcoming expansion is the single player career mode that follows the steps of the Brazilian driver through five nostalgic chapters. There are 130 Senna marks in the Career Mode that players will be able to obtain to achieve Senna’s historical performance.
Also, the expansion adds a new first-person view from inside the cockpit, only available with the Senna Forever DLC. Although it’s an arcade racer, the Senna Forever DLC brings some interesting new strategies mechanics that allows Horizon Chase players to choose their car setup before each race track depending on weather conditions.
Furthermore, the expansion adds a multiplayer mode for up to 4 local players, which allows Horizon Chase drivers to experience unique runs on each Championship due to the randomized weather, tracks and competitors. Keep in mind though that the multiplayer mode will not be available for those playing on iOS and Android devices.
Last but not least, the expansion brings a new Championship Mode featuring 18 different teams to choose from and more than 30 cars to unlock.
The Senna Forever DLC is the result of the partnership between developer Aquiris Game Studio and Senna Brands. It’s been confirmed that part of the profits obtained with the licensing of Senna Forever will be dedicated to support the Ayrton Senna’s Institute educational programs.
The highlight of the upcoming expansion is the single player career mode that follows the steps of the Brazilian driver through five nostalgic chapters. There are 130 Senna marks in the Career Mode that players will be able to obtain to achieve Senna’s historical performance.
Also, the expansion adds a new first-person view from inside the cockpit, only available with the Senna Forever DLC. Although it’s an arcade racer, the Senna Forever DLC brings some interesting new strategies mechanics that allows Horizon Chase players to choose their car setup before each race track depending on weather conditions.
Furthermore, the expansion adds a multiplayer mode for up to 4 local players, which allows Horizon Chase drivers to experience unique runs on each Championship due to the randomized weather, tracks and competitors. Keep in mind though that the multiplayer mode will not be available for those playing on iOS and Android devices.
Last but not least, the expansion brings a new Championship Mode featuring 18 different teams to choose from and more than 30 cars to unlock.
The Senna Forever DLC is the result of the partnership between developer Aquiris Game Studio and Senna Brands. It’s been confirmed that part of the profits obtained with the licensing of Senna Forever will be dedicated to support the Ayrton Senna’s Institute educational programs.