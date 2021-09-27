Horizon Chase Pays Tribute to Ayrton Senna with New Expansion

Perhaps the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, Ayrton Senna is getting a themed expansion in Horizon Chase, a retro racer by a small Brazilian studio, Aquiris Game Studio. Dubbed Senna Forever Expansion, the new Horizon Chase DLC will be available on October 20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) for just $6. The iOS and Android version of the game will get the same expansion for just $5.

6 photos