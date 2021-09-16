Flyer Chase Adventure Trailer Presents Affordable and Capable Off-Road Design

If you’ve never heard of inTech RV, the time has come. This RV and trailer manufacturer out of Indiana is worthy of your attention as they’re building their products using some very proven techniques and materials. Best of all, some of their RVs are insanely affordable.
Take this adventure-ready trailer, the Flyer Chase, the smallest of the adventure trailers that inTech manufactures, but also the cheapest, coming in with a price of just $11,515 (€9,745 at current exchange rates). However, small doesn’t mean less capable, on the contrary. In the case of Chase, being small adds to its versatility.
Overall, you’re looking at a towable with 149 inches (378 centimeters) of length, 83 inches (210 centimeters) of width, and a height with AC of 76 inches (192 centimeters). However, this sucker also has a ground clearance of 11.5 inches (29.21 centimeters), but that aspect can be easily modified by the addition of a 2-inch (5.08-centimeter) lift kit; I'll get to those options shortly.
tough little towable. Overall, it only weighs as much as 1,280 lbs (580.6 kg), so don’t worry about busting out your biggest towing rig. With a GVWR of 2,200 lbs (998 kg), you can bring along quite the amount of gear.
All that gives way to a trailer that is slightly bigger than most other teardrop trailers on the market, but like most teardrop trailers, the interior of this towable isn’t so packed with comfort features, just a few basic amenities meant for the caveman in you.
A bedding area and some storage features are all you’ll find inside, but for someone like me, it’s really all you’ll need, after all, why go out into the wild to live out your days in utter luxury? No, if you’re a flint and knife kind of human, then the Chase would be everything you could ask for. Let’s say you relate to living your life like this, if that’s the case, then that bed and storage options are all you’ll need.
box for goods. In truth, the inside of the Chase does include a few more things like outlets, Bluetooth stereo and speakers, and dome lights. Not to mention a MaxxAir vent fan, and woven flooring.
Overall, only two guests will be able to sleep inside this towable, but all is not lost. One thing that inTech does offer their would-be clients is the possibility to really boost their adventure trailer’s ability for, well, adventure.
Things like off-road tires, roof rack, and AC with heating function can all be opted for as extra. If you feel you’ll need a bit more gear, and start to reach that GVWR, then just grab some electric brakes and take the worry out of that issue. Multiple awnings and a roof rack for things like kayaks and other gear are also available. I didn’t mention the bike rack and slide-out exterior kitchen, did I?
inTech makes a large push towards is the add-a-room tent. With this option, the rear of the Chase is left open and a tent annex suitable for another three guests can be installed; a nice feature if you’d like to bring your extended family along.
Heck, if you were to add on some water tanks, a couple of solar panels, inverter, and some batteries, this trailer could be set to fly you around town for an easy $15K. Need I say more?
