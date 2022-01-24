Wheel of Fortune Contestant Robbed of Her Prize Finally Receives Her Audi Q3

Late last month, Audi revealed they would be righting the wrongs of the game show Wheel of Fortune and treat the contestant to the vehicle she rightfully deserved. And they actually delivered.
Wheel of Fortune went viral late last year when they revealed a contestant lost her prize, an Audi Q3, on a technicality. With the internet roaring, the German manufacturer also heard of this.
Although she didn’t officially win the game (although she had given the right answer, but made a longer pause when solving the phrase "Choosing the right word"), Audi decided Charlene Rubush was still a winner in its eyes. And promised her a car.
“In the spirit of the holidays, we are thrilled to gift Charlene with an all-new Audi Q3,” Tara Rush, Audi’s chief marketing officer, says in a statement to Roadshow back in December. “It is the season of giving after all and, technicality or not, we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!”
Now, the internet is always full of promises and nice stories. But you read about them once and forget they existed. However, it’s not like Audi not to honor promises and it did right the wrongs of the American game show.
The company confirmed that it tracked down Charline Rubush and that she has finally received her rightful Q3 from the Audi dealer in Henderson, Nevada. “You all did it! You helped #GiveHerTheQ3. Charlene, welcome to the Audi family! We are so happy to see you in the driver seat.”
Charlene also told TMZ that the dealership covered the entire cost, including taxes: “The car drives so well. I'm loving it!! Much needed since my husband and I have been sharing one car since we moved here 3 years ago!”
That sounds like a happy ending to this story and a brilliant marketing strategy for the German carmaker.
Although she didn’t officially win the game (although she had given the right answer, but made a longer pause when solving the phrase "Choosing the right word"), Audi decided Charlene Rubush was still a winner in its eyes. And promised her a car.
“In the spirit of the holidays, we are thrilled to gift Charlene with an all-new Audi Q3,” Tara Rush, Audi’s chief marketing officer, says in a statement to Roadshow back in December. “It is the season of giving after all and, technicality or not, we are always eager to share a bit of Audi magic and cheer!”
Now, the internet is always full of promises and nice stories. But you read about them once and forget they existed. However, it’s not like Audi not to honor promises and it did right the wrongs of the American game show.
The company confirmed that it tracked down Charline Rubush and that she has finally received her rightful Q3 from the Audi dealer in Henderson, Nevada. “You all did it! You helped #GiveHerTheQ3. Charlene, welcome to the Audi family! We are so happy to see you in the driver seat.”
Charlene also told TMZ that the dealership covered the entire cost, including taxes: “The car drives so well. I'm loving it!! Much needed since my husband and I have been sharing one car since we moved here 3 years ago!”
That sounds like a happy ending to this story and a brilliant marketing strategy for the German carmaker.