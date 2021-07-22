Fortnite Teases Its First Licensed Car, It’s a Ferrari

According to the numbers provided by Statista in May last year, there were 350 million registered users in Fortnite. At the time of this writing, over 5.3 million players are online, fighting for Battle Royale supremacy. Those are quite the numbers, and it kind of makes one wonder why we don’t see a lot of product placement in this game.
Fortnite has made a name for itself (and tons of money) by getting tangled in all sorts of collabs. Epic Games, the entity behind it, cuts no expenses when it comes to making a splash, and this is why we get to see shooting all sorts of weapons at each other, on the same map, musicians like Marshmello, superheroes like Deadpool or Batman, the Stormtroopers, and even soccer stars like Neymar Jr. (the list is virtually endless).
Last August, Epic took Fortnite one step further and added cars into the game. None of them are licensed, so we get made-up stuff like the Victory Motors Whiplash, Titano Mudflap, or OG Bear.
Sometime soon though, the first licensed car will come to the Fortnite dimension, and that will be, believe it or not, a Ferrari.
The news broke a few hours ago when Fortnite published on social media a teaser showing the Italian carmaker’s logo on the side of a car, and a reflection of the funky Battle Bus.
No additional info was provided with the teaser, so we have no idea when the Ferrari will land in Fortnite, or what type of Ferrari we’re talking about.
For Epic Games, which earned over $5 billion last year, this is a major evolution, one that will probably open the doors to a flood of licensed products heading the game’s way. And now that Ferrari is in, expect more carmakers to want a piece of the action soon.
July 21, 2021