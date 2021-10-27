Whacky Free-to-Play KartRider: Drift Coming to PlayStation in 2022, Closed Beta Announced

3 Racing Your Bike on a Narrow Kart Track Is Funnily Silly and Causes Lots of Crashes

Nexon’s KartRider: Drift is coming to PlayStation, Sony revealed today. The most recent installment in the KartRider franchise has already been confirmed to arrive on PC, but this is the first time a PlayStation version is mentioned. 11 photos



KartRider: Drift is a free-to-play game in the popular multiplayer series with over 300 million players. It’s one of the few high-profile free-to-play, cross-platform kart racer games that offer impressive visuals, deep kart and character customization options, as well as varied competitive modes.



In the next closed beta coming in about a month from now, players will have access to two game modes: Item Mode and Speed Mode. The former lets them collect items while racing around the track, which they can use to their benefit. Only two items can be held at a time, and each can be used to attack, defend, or support allies in team-based races.



The second mode available in the closed beta, Speed Mode is for those who prefer fast-paced, competitive racing. In Speed Mode, the boost gauge charges up when successfully performing drifts, and when it’s fully charged players get a boost item that can be activated to blast off ahead of other karts.



A total of seven playable characters will be available in the closed beta, featuring a wide range of outfits. Also, players will be able to choose from more than 20



Finally, Nexon announced that the Livery system will also be enabled throughout the entire close beta (December 8-15), so players can customize the color pattern, wraps, and decals of their kart.



