ZR2 Bison Trademark All But Confirmed For Chevrolet Colorado Off-Road Truck

Previewed in 2014 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, then launched in 2017 in production guise, the Colorado ZR2 is in a class of its own in the mid-size off-road pickup truck segment. The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro can’t hold a candle to this bad boy from Chevrolet, which features Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve damper technology.
Does it come as a surprise the Colorado ZR2 starts at $40,360, the sort of money Chevrolet asks on a nicely-equipped Silverado 1500? It doesn’t, more so if you bear in mind the off-road know-how that goes into this bad boy from General Motors.
But the golden bowtie won’t stop here. Discovered by Off-Road.com., the trademark for “ZR2 Bison” was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 2, 2018. And according to the cited publication, Chevrolet has indeed presented the ZR2 Bison package at the Find New Roads Experience in Las Vegas.
“The AEV [American Expedition Vehicles] truck they revealed looked nearly identical to the concept vehicle [pictured] with some minor differences,” a dealer told the publication. But in comparison to the AEV-tuned Colorado ZR2 Concept in the featured photo, the ZR2 Bison package won’t include ”snorkel, bed rack and the air compressor access panel.” Fret not, however, because those items are available in the AEV catalog for customers who want more than a bone-stock pickup truck.
This gets us back to square one, so let’s start again with a question. What does the ZR2 Bison actually include? Off-Road.com believes that long-travel suspension with front and rear jounce shock absorbers will be included, plus high-angle upper ball joints, plunging front half-shafts, increased stiffness for the high-angle tie rods, different tune for the Multimatic DSSV dampers, and 35-inch BF Goodrich tires.
Pricing, you ask? “Around $45,500” could be the starting point, with a loaded example of the breed to cost “closer to $50,000” (including destination). If you had to choose between this fellow and the 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, how would you spend your money?
