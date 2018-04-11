Lamborghini Urus Completes World Tour, Shows Itself in 114 Cities

A lot of chatter surrounds the first successful attempt by Lamborghini to tap into the growing SUV market. Only four months after its official presentation in Sant’Agata Bolognese, we’ve heard and seen more about this car than we did about other, more mainstream models.

27 photos



In all, Lambo traveled in 114 cities to present its newest, and probably its most successful creation, to over 8,500 customers, celebrities and media.



“Just a few months from its world debut, the reception of the Urus has been very positive, beyond even the most optimistic forecasts,” says Lamborghini.



Urus is hoped to be the model that would put Lamborghini on more streets than all of its other models combined. The carmaker says the Urus will double its sales, thanks not necessarily to its performances, but to the fact that it is an SUV capable of drawing customers away from other brands.



The



30 years later, things have changed drastically, and having in the garage a 650 horsepower monster of an SUV is no longer a quirk, but a necessity. A very expensive one at that, as the mode, costs well above $200,000.



Next on the agenda for the Urus is taking part in a yet unnamed all-roads competition, one in which the SUV will compete with other models of its class, so expect to hear more about it in the coming months. In the four months since its introduction, the Urus has been busy showing itself at dealerships around the world and taking part in the amazing-looking photoshoots you can see in the gallery attached below.In all, Lambo traveled in 114 cities to present its newest, and probably its most successful creation, to over 8,500 customers, celebrities and media.“Just a few months from its world debut, the reception of the Urus has been very positive, beyond even the most optimistic forecasts,” says Lamborghini.Urus is hoped to be the model that would put Lamborghini on more streets than all of its other models combined. The carmaker says the Urus will double its sales, thanks not necessarily to its performances, but to the fact that it is ancapable of drawing customers away from other brands.The Urus is not Lamborghini’s first attempt to create an SUV. Back in 1986, the carmaker wanted to create a market and introduced the LM002 , also know as the Lamborghini truck. Back then, however, not even branding an SUV with a Raging Bull logo could make them look anything other than oddities in the eyes of the public.30 years later, things have changed drastically, and having in the garage a 650 horsepower monster of an SUV is no longer a quirk, but a necessity. A very expensive one at that, as the mode, costs well above $200,000.Next on the agenda for the Urus is taking part in a yet unnamed all-roads competition, one in which the SUV will compete with other models of its class, so expect to hear more about it in the coming months.