People Are Saying the Lamborghini Urus Has Skoda Door Handles And They're Right

It's obvious that the Lamborghini Urus doesn't have the doors of a millionaire. They open to the side, just like on any other car. However, it doesn't have the door handles of a supercar either.

3 photos



Almost everything comes from Audi, including the SUV 's platform. While that makes it far easier to live with than an LM002, it's lost its sense of occasion. Everything is exactly where you'd expect it to be, including the door handles.



Tesla, Jaguar, and Land Rover have handles that come out of the bodywork, leaving it flush the rest of the time. Sure, they can be a little unreliable, but just remember how many Tesla Model S reviews talked about this feature.



Many other supercars have buttons to open the doors that are hidden away, such as the ones on a McLaren. But Lamborghini just rummaged through the parts bin until it found something that worked with the Urus.



After making this little collage, I too am beginning to think the Urus has Skoda door handles. Not only does the outer shape stay the same, but they both have blacked out pillars and a crease down the side, right above the handle. Care to guess what car is on the left? It's a Fabia - a freaking supermini costing about ten times less than the Urus.



All things considered, I think Lamborghini deserves to pat itself on the back for not making a super-SUV that costs as much as a Rolls-Royce. But is affordability an issue when you're only selling a few thousand units a year?



