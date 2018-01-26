autoevolution
 

People Are Saying the Lamborghini Urus Has Skoda Door Handles And They're Right

26 Jan 2018, 19:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's obvious that the Lamborghini Urus doesn't have the doors of a millionaire. They open to the side, just like on any other car. However, it doesn't have the door handles of a supercar either.
3 photos
Lamborghini UrusSkoda Fabia
The whole point of the Urus was for Lamborghini to make a daily driver. However, I think they tried a little too hard. While some people are impressed, most can easily see the parts sharing going on beneath the skin.

Almost everything comes from Audi, including the SUV's platform. While that makes it far easier to live with than an LM002, it's lost its sense of occasion. Everything is exactly where you'd expect it to be, including the door handles.

Tesla, Jaguar, and Land Rover have handles that come out of the bodywork, leaving it flush the rest of the time. Sure, they can be a little unreliable, but just remember how many Tesla Model S reviews talked about this feature.

Many other supercars have buttons to open the doors that are hidden away, such as the ones on a McLaren. But Lamborghini just rummaged through the parts bin until it found something that worked with the Urus.

After making this little collage, I too am beginning to think the Urus has Skoda door handles. Not only does the outer shape stay the same, but they both have blacked out pillars and a crease down the side, right above the handle. Care to guess what car is on the left? It's a Fabia - a freaking supermini costing about ten times less than the Urus.

All things considered, I think Lamborghini deserves to pat itself on the back for not making a super-SUV that costs as much as a Rolls-Royce. But is affordability an issue when you're only selling a few thousand units a year?

Is it a coincidence that our test drive with the Fabia back in 2015 also featured a Lambo-like shade of yellow? Yeah, it actually is, but things lined up nicely for the sake of the story.
Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini URUS Urus door handles Skoda
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
SKODA models:
SKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniSKODA Octavia Combi RSSKODA Octavia Combi RS MediumSKODA Octavia Combi 4x4SKODA Octavia Combi 4x4 MediumAll SKODA models  